Main Street Enterprise helps bring life to downtown

Have you noticed the Hometown Heroes banners on display in downtown Enterprise? Heard about the downtown Spring Fling scheduled for April 17? Did you notice that several new businesses have opened in downtown Enterprise? If so, you are witnessing the results of the coordinated efforts of Main Street Enterprise, the Downtown Enterprise Business Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Enterprise Tourism Office and an impressive force of volunteers who believe in restoring and revitalizing downtown Enterprise.
Cassidi Kendrick, director of Main Street Enterprise, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about all of these new developments and more.
Kendrick became the Director of Main Street Enterprise in November 2019, just months before most stores and businesses were forced to shift how they conducted business due to COVID. Main Street Enterprise, working together with the Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Enterprise Business Association and the Tourism Office, was able to help businesses throughout the city connect and share ideas on how they could continue to operate under such rigid restrictions. They all also work together to bring new businesses to town, help them get established and be successful.
“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close temporarily to walk-in customers last year, the downtown area and other Enterprise businesses were able to weather the storm and are still thriving,” Kendrick said.
The city of Enterprise received the Main Street designation in June 2019 after a lengthy application process. Its purpose is to restore and revitalize the downtown area, and Kendrick was pleased to report that despite the COVID restrictions that had to be put in place, much was accomplished in 2020 by focusing on the four main tenets that help towns improve their downtown business districts: design, organization, promotion and economic vitality.
After only one year in operation, Main Street Enterprise has gained 71 members (individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations), welcomed six new businesses to the area, held 23 promotional events showcasing Enterprise and held two street-closing events. More than 100 vendors participated in the festivals and events, and volunteers logged more than 500 hours. Kendrick said that “everything is done by volunteers” and none of the events could happen with them.
The Hometown Heroes banner project is sponsored by Main Street Enterprise and features local people who have served the community—law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, teachers and military personnel are all eligible to be nominated for a banner. Businesses, organizations, families and individuals may nominate someone to be recognized with a banner. Banners cost $200 and will be displayed until the fall when holiday decorations will go on display. Kendrick said she currently has nine banners left.
The annual Spring Fling will be held on Saturday, April 17, in downtown Enterprise and will feature free activities for the children, 73 vendors, food and beverages and the first ever “Sweet Tea Drinking Contest” sponsored by Zaxby’s. Hand sanitation stations will be set up, and efforts will be made to ensure everyone’s safety.
For those that say, “There’s nothing to do in Enterprise,” think again! Main Street Enterprise is working hard to ensure that there is something for all to do in Enterprise. Visit the website at Enterprisedowntown.com for more information about Main Street Enterprise and what’s happening in Enterprise.