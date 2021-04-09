Main Street Enterprise helps bring life to downtown

Have you noticed the Hometown Heroes banners on display in downtown Enterprise? Heard about the downtown Spring Fling scheduled for April 17? Did you notice that several new businesses have opened in downtown Enterprise? If so, you are witnessing the results of the coordinated efforts of Main Street Enterprise, the Downtown Enterprise Business Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Enterprise Tourism Office and an impressive force of volunteers who believe in restoring and revitalizing downtown Enterprise.

Cassidi Kendrick, director of Main Street Enterprise, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about all of these new developments and more.

Kendrick became the Director of Main Street Enterprise in November 2019, just months before most stores and businesses were forced to shift how they conducted business due to COVID. Main Street Enterprise, working together with the Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Enterprise Business Association and the Tourism Office, was able to help businesses throughout the city connect and share ideas on how they could continue to operate under such rigid restrictions. They all also work together to bring new businesses to town, help them get established and be successful.