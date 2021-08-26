Main Street Enterprise receives three awards at Excellence Banquet

“We are so excited to have earned three more awards this year to add to the three we brought home from the state conference in 2020,” said Kendrick, who took over the helm of Main Street Enterprise in November 2019. She said MSE hit the ground running the minute it was formed and has worked hard to keep up the pace through almost two years of pandemic conditions.

“Main Street Enterprise is only in its third year, so we couldn’t be happier that the state organization recognizes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ we’ve poured into developing our program,” Kendrick said.

Mayor William E. Cooper congratulated Kendrick and her team of board members and volunteers for an award-winning year.

“The Main Street program has added a wonderful new dimension to our city overall, especially our downtown district, with fun, innovative activities that have been helpful to our business community and our city,” the Mayor said. “These awards reflect the successful result of Main Street leaders working together during a challenging year, brainstorming, thinking outside the box and working hard to put their plans into action.”