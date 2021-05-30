Main Street Enterprise recognized as 2021 Main Street America affiliate

Main Street Enterprise has been designated as an affiliate Main Street™ program. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach™, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns, and lift up their communities.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
The Main Street Enterprise Program’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Alabama, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
“2020 was a year of challenges and transitions, along with several accomplishments,” said Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street director for the City of Enterprise. “Amidst a global pandemic, we logged hundreds of volunteers, welcomed six new businesses and continued the growth and impact of downtown with several promotional events and design projects. We are thrilled to receive this accreditation and to continue to make progress in our Main Street District.”
In the past year, the Main Street Enterprise Program completed 22 promotional events, logged over 500 volunteer hours, held a membership of 71 businesses, welcomed six new businesses and several other projects that fill in line with the Main Street Approach™.
Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper said he was extremely proud of the city’s Main Street team and for that he wasn’t at all surprised about the accreditation.
“From the application process led by Tourism Director Tammy Doerer through its third year of implementation with Director Cassidi Kendrick, the program has been in high gear,” he said. “It has already proven its value to the downtown Main Street district and to the city as a whole by stimulating new interests and re-igniting enthusiasm for the existing treasure that we consider our historic downtown area.
“I am not surprised that the Main Street™ America program chose our Enterprise program as an accredited affiliate, but I am very happy that it has happened.
“On behalf of the City Council and the City of Enterprise, I want to congratulate Director Kendrick for her leadership, the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors, Director Doerer for her continuing support of the program and Main Street Alabama for its guidance during the infant stages of our program.”
About Main Street Enterprise
The City of Enterprise officially became a Main Street Network Community in June 2018. But even before joining, members of the Downtown Enterprise Business Association (DEBA) had been actively researching and networking with local designated Main Street Cities and Directors. It was through those interactions and resources that Main Street provided that encouraged DEBA and the City to apply to become a Network Community with Main Street.
In a joint effort between the City and DEBA, two Main Street public Town Hall meetings were hosted to familiarize the Downtown Merchants, Chamber Members, City Officials and local Citizens with the Main Street Program. People interested in the program began attending Main Street Alabama training sessions and webinars to learn more about the program and the resources that come with Designation.
In 2018, the City of Enterprise created a position that included Tourism and Main Street duties in the job description. The goal in creating the position was to establish a full-time person charged with marketing the City of Enterprise, foster a good public image and promote travel, tourism and downtown development. Tammy Doerer was selected for the position and she has since worked on the development and oversight of the Tourism and the Main Street Network, providing updates to the Council, recruitment of groups, organizations, and individuals to conduct events, meetings, gatherings, training, and other activities in the Enterprise area as well as the promotion of the downtown district.
In the winter of 2019, Enterprise attended an Application Workshop and immediately initiated the work necessary to make application. A Letter of Intent was sent to Main Street Alabama and the City passed a resolution in support of the application. A team was formed to complete the extensive application and make an on-site presentation in Birmingham. After the application and interviews were scored, the Main Street Alabama Board consented to the selection of Enterprise and the formal announcement was made on June 3, 2019.