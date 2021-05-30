Main Street Enterprise recognized as 2021 Main Street America affiliate

“On behalf of the City Council and the City of Enterprise, I want to congratulate Director Kendrick for her leadership, the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors, Director Doerer for her continuing support of the program and Main Street Alabama for its guidance during the infant stages of our program.”

About Main Street Enterprise

The City of Enterprise officially became a Main Street Network Community in June 2018. But even before joining, members of the Downtown Enterprise Business Association (DEBA) had been actively researching and networking with local designated Main Street Cities and Directors. It was through those interactions and resources that Main Street provided that encouraged DEBA and the City to apply to become a Network Community with Main Street.

In a joint effort between the City and DEBA, two Main Street public Town Hall meetings were hosted to familiarize the Downtown Merchants, Chamber Members, City Officials and local Citizens with the Main Street Program. People interested in the program began attending Main Street Alabama training sessions and webinars to learn more about the program and the resources that come with Designation.