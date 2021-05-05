Main Street Enterprise set to reveal rebranding tonight

The visit also included a town hall meeting where residents were encouraged to share their views about Enterprise and its downtown area. Kendrick said the most common theme brought up by participants was the story of the city’s relationship with the boll weevil and how it represents the resilience the community has shown when faced with hardship in the past.

“That story has been recreated with several other events that have happened in the city,” Kendrick said. “For example, the tornado, the terrible tragedy that was and how the community came together during that time to support one another. COVID last year and all the businesses having to shut down… The community came together and supported those businesses. Over and over again, Enterprise has shown that when a challenge or adversity comes, we work together as a community to get through that challenge rather than separating from each other.”

The team also conducted several focus groups geared towards specific demographics, such as youth and young professionals, tourism, art and real estate professionals. Kendrick said they tried to get opinions from every subset of the community, and that she is particularly happy with the turnout for the group for youth and young professionals.