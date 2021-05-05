Main Street Enterprise set to reveal rebranding tonight

The final rebranding design for Main Street Enterprise will be revealed tonight after an extensive process by Main Street Alabama to give the program a new promotional identity.
Enterprise first became a designated Main Street city in June 2019 and each year since, Main Street Alabama has provided a different service to the community. The first two projects were a resource report and a market analysis, which highlighted projects Main Street Enterprise could focus on and statistics regarding the businesses downtown. For the third year, the organization provides cities with new branding for their downtown and the Main Street programs.
Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said the new branding will come at the perfect time to help revitalize the program after the pandemic during the last year put some things on hold.
“This branding just gives us almost a fresh start to the year,” Kendrick said. “We’re the same program, but it’s going to give us a new fresh identity that will get everyone excited to be part of Main Street.”
The Main Street Alabama branding team visited Enterprise from March 23-25 during Phase One of the branding process to learn more about the city and how it should be represented.
As part of the visit, Kendrick and Tourism Director Tammy Doerer gave the branding team a tour of Enterprise. Kendrick said the tour was focused on emphasizing how downtown is the center of Enterprise — both literally and as a destination in the community.
The visit also included a town hall meeting where residents were encouraged to share their views about Enterprise and its downtown area. Kendrick said the most common theme brought up by participants was the story of the city’s relationship with the boll weevil and how it represents the resilience the community has shown when faced with hardship in the past.
“That story has been recreated with several other events that have happened in the city,” Kendrick said. “For example, the tornado, the terrible tragedy that was and how the community came together during that time to support one another. COVID last year and all the businesses having to shut down… The community came together and supported those businesses. Over and over again, Enterprise has shown that when a challenge or adversity comes, we work together as a community to get through that challenge rather than separating from each other.”
The team also conducted several focus groups geared towards specific demographics, such as youth and young professionals, tourism, art and real estate professionals. Kendrick said they tried to get opinions from every subset of the community, and that she is particularly happy with the turnout for the group for youth and young professionals.
“We had fantastic participation from the community college and the high school,” Kendrick said. “We even had a middle schooler come. It was really cool because we don’t always get to see that perspective of the city.”
The final branding design will be revealed during a presentation from the Main Street Alabama branding team today, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Farmers Market. The event will also feature light refreshments provided by downtown restaurants.
“I can’t wait to share this official branding with the public. It looks so great,” Kendrick said. “It really does encompass the entire city and shows how it all kind of goes back to the boll weevil. I really think that all of the areas in the community are really well represented in it.”