Main Street Enterprise to host town hall meeting

Main Street Enterprise will be hosting a town hall style meeting on Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Public Library. This meeting is open to the general public who have a vested interest and would like to be engaged in conversation about Downtown Enterprise.

This town hall meeting is part of a three-day branding process for Main Street Enterprise with service provided by Main Street Alabama. Main Street Alabama will be on site from March 23-25 to get to know the Enterprise community better and present a branding package for the Main Street Enterprise Program.

For more information about this town hall meeting or the Main Street Enterprise Program, please contact Cassidi Kendrick, by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov. Information about the local Main Street Program can also be found at www.enterprisedowntown. com