Main Street Enterprise vying for $25K prize in national contest

Enterprise area residents are invited to help Main Street Enterprise win a $25,000 cash prize in a national web-driven contest under way now.
Main Street Enterprise is among about 100 cities from across the nation vying for the funds in the sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest. Voting for all the nominees will continue through Nov. 7 on MainStreetContest.com. Top vote-getters will go into the semifinals starting Nov. 15, and voting will continue in that round until Dec. 12. The winner will be announced Dec. 20.
Mayor William E. Cooper and Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick are thrilled that the Enterprise program is part of the contest and they are confident the local community will rush to their computers, phones, laptops and tablets to vote. Kendrick said everyone can vote multiple times a day.
“There’s no doubt what our favorite Main Street is,” the Mayor said. “We need everyone’s help to win this contest. We can do it!”
In September, “Independent We Stand,” a national small business movement, kicked-off its sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest with the theme, “Road to Recovery.” It is a three-month long web-driven contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes.
Whether the local Main Street is making a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic or never lost its staying power, “Independent We Stand” invites the public to help draw attention to the vital role America’s Main Streets play in the long-term success of communities by nominating and voting for their favorite Main Street.
“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” says “Independent We Stand” co-founder Bill Brunelle. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever, to get behind these businesses with our support.”
The Enterprise program is still fairly young, having been designated in 2019.
“Downtown Enterprise and the merchants that make up our Main Street District are a unique collection of businesses that engage our community, invest in our city and stimulate our local economy,” said Kendrick. “Now, more than ever, it is so important to continue to support them and the success of all small businesses in our area. Our small businesses are the backbone of our community, and we are dedicated to serving the community of Enterprise Alabama as well as all of the local, small businesses in our historic downtown district.”
If Main Street Enterprise wins the contest, funds would be used to complete a greenspace project that would benefit downtown businesses and enhance the quality of life for Enterprise area citizens.
All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Sept. 13, 2021.
Important dates
:
Sept. 13 to Nov. 7: Nominations and quarterfinalist voting
Nov. 15 to Dec. 12: Semifinalist voting
Dec. 20: America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” winner announced
Feb. 14: “Show Your Main Streets Some Love” event; America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” winner announces plans for $25,000 grand prize
Additional contest prizes include
:
STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the U.S.
Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree
Tmbr Flooring $500 shopping spree
Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree
Public relations and social media recognition
A special plaque for the winner to proudly display
For more information on Main Street Enterprise, visit: www.enterprisedowntown.com or contact the Main Street Director at 334-406-1274 or mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.