Main Street Enterprise vying for $25K prize in national contest

Whether the local Main Street is making a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic or never lost its staying power, “Independent We Stand” invites the public to help draw attention to the vital role America’s Main Streets play in the long-term success of communities by nominating and voting for their favorite Main Street.

“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” says “Independent We Stand” co-founder Bill Brunelle. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever, to get behind these businesses with our support.”

