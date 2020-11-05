Maj. Gen. Francis to speak at Tribute Ceremony

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, commanding general of Fort Rucker and the United States Army Aviation Center, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Enterprise Civic Center.
The 6 p.m. ceremony honors the service and sacrifice of local veterans and recognizes the Veteran of the Year and the Service Member of the Year winners and nominees.
Mayor William E. Cooper and Veterans Tribute Committee Chairman Randy Black invite everyone to attend, but especially ask veterans to come and allow the City to show them the appreciation they deserve.
“Let us never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and service members have made in the past and continue to make today to ensure that we can live freely in the greatest nation in the world,” Cooper said.
The Mayor and Veterans Committee are also delighted to have Francis as part of the ceremony.
“The General is the epitome of the great veteran he will be one day when he leaves active duty service,” Cooper said.
A native of Pennsylvania, Francis has served in a series of command and staff positions throughout his Army career, including command of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, completing a combat deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in June 2011. He later commanded the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, deploying to Regional Command East, Afghanistan, in support of OIF.
Francis, who graduated from Aviation Officer Basic Course at Fort Rucker shortly after entering the Army, returned to Fort Rucker in 2014 to serve as deputy commander for Fort Rucker and USAACE. He then went on to serve as the Deputy Commanding General for the 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea, before returning to Fort Rucker in 2017 as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center and Director of Army Safety at Fort Rucker.
Before becoming Fort Rucker’s Commanding General last year, Francis served as the Director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff in Washington, D.C.
Francis holds a number of degrees, including a master’s in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He also has earned numerous awards and medals. Among them are the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Medal with Numeral 2 and several medals for the Iraq Campaign and Global War on Terrorism.
Black will serve as emcee of the ceremony and special singing will be by the Enterprise High School Choral Group Girls Trio and local vocalist LePonce Henderson. The EHS JROTC and members of the EHS Wildcat Band program will also be participating.
The ceremony will be set up to follow the CDC safety guidelines regarding COVID-19. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Chairs will be set up with social distancing in mind.
Attendance is also welcomed on the night of the event as long as seats are still available.
As part of the normal pre-Veterans Day traditions in Enterprise, the annual wreath-laying ceremony was conducted in honor of fallen soldiers Wednesday. DAV Chapter 9 hosted the ceremony, and Sgt. Maj. Jesus Goytia, Directorate of Public Safety, was the guest speaker.
The wreath-laying ceremony is normally conducted each year on the Wednesday before the Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance. The Tribute ceremony has traditionally been the Thursday before Nov. 11.
