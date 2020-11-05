Maj. Gen. Francis to speak at Tribute Ceremony

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, commanding general of Fort Rucker and the United States Army Aviation Center, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The 6 p.m. ceremony honors the service and sacrifice of local veterans and recognizes the Veteran of the Year and the Service Member of the Year winners and nominees.

Mayor William E. Cooper and Veterans Tribute Committee Chairman Randy Black invite everyone to attend, but especially ask veterans to come and allow the City to show them the appreciation they deserve.

“Let us never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and service members have made in the past and continue to make today to ensure that we can live freely in the greatest nation in the world,” Cooper said.

The Mayor and Veterans Committee are also delighted to have Francis as part of the ceremony.

“The General is the epitome of the great veteran he will be one day when he leaves active duty service,” Cooper said.