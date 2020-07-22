Man arrested after firing into vehicle

The Enterprise Police Department responded to Westgate Shopping Center, located at 621 Boll Weevil Circle, on a shots fired call, at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
Responding Officers discovered multiple rounds had been fired into an occupied vehicle. The shooting took place after a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, which was occupied by the victim and three children.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported.
Less than an hour later, at 5:44 p.m., EPD detectives arrested and charged Alec Frashod Gibson, 20, of Enterprise, with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Gibson was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.