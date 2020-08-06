Man arrested for ‘terroristic threat’ against Fort Hood

A San Antonio, Texas, man was arrested Saturday for threatening to shoot up Fort Hood in a Facebook post, according to an affidavit and jail records.

Mario Eloy Pena, 48, was arrested for making a “terroristic threat” and released later in the weekend on a $5,000 bond, according to county records. The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the pending case when reached by Army Times.

San Antonio police officers arrested Pena at his home after authorities were alerted by one of Pena’s family members of the Facebook post, according to an affidavit reported by local news media.

Pena was allegedly “upset and wanted to retaliate for Vanessa Guillen’s murder,” the affidavit stated. Pena said he had no respect for the military and was “close” to becoming “an active shooter,” the affidavit added.

Pena’s family member was concerned about the social media post because he has a violent criminal history, involving assault charges, harassment and discharging a firearm with bodily injury, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Spc. Vanessa Guillen was a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who went missing on April 22. She was found dead in late June.

Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, inside an armory on post, federal prosecutors alleged in court filings last month. He killed her during a duty day and then allegedly enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, in disposing of the remains, according to the court records.