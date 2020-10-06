Man arrested on arson charge

An Enterprise man has been arrested on one count of arson following a fire at an abandoned house over the weekend, according to officials.

The Enterprise Police Department and the Enterprise Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Pledger Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening for a "fully engulfed fire", Lieutenant Billy Haglund said in a press release Monday morning.

A witness at the scene reported seeing an individual leave the house at the time of the fire, Haglund said, and the suspect was located by EPD officers a few blocks away shortly after.

EPD officers arrested and charged Jeremy Charles Richard, 34, of Enterprise with second degree arson. He was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of arson in the second degree if he or she “intentionally damages a building by starting or maintaining a fire or causing an explosion.” Arson in the second degree is a Class B felony and the possible sentence is 2-20 years.