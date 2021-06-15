Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

When asked about the amount of time that lapsed from the shooting at 5:30 Sunday morning to the arrest Tuesday afternoon, Moore said they had to make sure they were doing the right thing.

“I can’t reiterate enough that this has destroyed a lot of lives, a lot of friendships, and a lot of families. We want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing when we do it, and if it takes us extra time to do so, then so be it,” he said. “I think yesterday afternoon and certainly this morning when (investigators) came to me, they felt confident of their decision and the DA’s office felt confident in his decision, and I’m going to support both equally. I think they did the right thing with waiting and getting all the information. Had it taken a month, I would have waited a month, but fortunately it only took a couple of days to come to this conclusion.

“Nobody knows what happened, but I know the investigators do their due diligence, and their dedication to the job got the best story possible, and that’s the story we’re going to present to the justice system.”

Moore also said he wants the citizens of Enterprise and beyond to understand exactly what constitutes the use of deadly force and what does not.