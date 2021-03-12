 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
March 20 declared as Day Of Service
0 comments

March 20 declared as Day Of Service

  • 0

Former Men and Women of the Year joined Mayor William E. Cooper Wednesday to declare March 20 as an Enterprise Day of Service.

The proclamation he signed and presented to the OSCAR Club members said the Day of Service was created to allow people of all ages, individuals or groups from clubs, schools, churches or other organizations to come together and donate their time and energy to help others and to improve the community.

“It is truly a community effort, and we thank the OSCAR Club for leading this event each year,” Cooper said.

He noted that the OSCAR Club members understand the spirit of service because they are chosen in an annual Pilot Club event recognizing men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

A kick-off ceremony will be held at Bates Memorial Stadium on March 20 beginning at 8 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Empowering women in agriculture

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – In honor of International Women’s Week beginning March 8, the Alabama Extension animal science and forages team is e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert