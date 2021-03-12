March 20 declared as Day Of Service

Former Men and Women of the Year joined Mayor William E. Cooper Wednesday to declare March 20 as an Enterprise Day of Service.

The proclamation he signed and presented to the OSCAR Club members said the Day of Service was created to allow people of all ages, individuals or groups from clubs, schools, churches or other organizations to come together and donate their time and energy to help others and to improve the community.

“It is truly a community effort, and we thank the OSCAR Club for leading this event each year,” Cooper said.

He noted that the OSCAR Club members understand the spirit of service because they are chosen in an annual Pilot Club event recognizing men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

A kick-off ceremony will be held at Bates Memorial Stadium on March 20 beginning at 8 a.m.