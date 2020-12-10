 Skip to main content
Marijuana grow rooms discovered in residence
Marijuana grow rooms discovered in residence

121020-ent-marijuana-p1

Two bedrooms of the East Park Avenue residence were allegedly converted into grow rooms in order to cultivate 48 marijuana plants, authorities said.

 ENTERPRISE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Two Enterprise residents were arrested after police discovered nearly 50 marijuana plants being grown inside their home, according to a press release issued by the Enterprise Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Billy Haglund said officers executed a narcotics search warrant last Thursday, Dec. 3 at the residence located in the 1400 Block of East Park Avenue. Once inside, officers located 60 bags of packaged marijuana as well as 48 plants—an estimated street value of over $150,000, he noted. Six firearms and other drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

The occupants of the residence, Florentino Tellechea, 40, and Linda Lek, 32, allegedly converted two of the home’s bedrooms into grow rooms, complete with grow lights and a ventilation system, to cultivate the marijuana plants, Haglund said.

Tellechea and Lek were arrested on trafficking in cannabis charges and were transported to the Coffee County Jail. They were each held on a $75,000 bond and were released Saturday morning, according to jail records.

The Enterprise Police Department thanks the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case.

