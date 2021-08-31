Martial arts a family affair for the Cheeks

For Joshua Cheek, the art of jiu-jitsu is a family affair. The entire family, including his four daughters, participates and competes at different levels. Cheek spoke about his martial arts journey from student to teacher at a recent meeting of the Enterprise Lions Club.

Having practiced martial arts for 25 years, Cheek is well-versed in the various forms of self-defense and hand-to-hand combat associated with jiu-jitsu, karate, taekwondo, judo and many other forms of martial arts.

Cheek started his martial arts career with Japanese karate and holds a black belt before he started jiu-jitsu training. Jiu-jitsu serves many purposes and is appropriate for a wide range of age groups, and Cheek said the primary objective of jiu-jitsu is to bring an opponent safely to the ground and keep him there, without injuring either himself or the opponent. It is also a good way to deal with stress and allows practitioners to release stress without doing any bodily harm.

Cheek started out instructing one-on-one with one client in the garage of his home; soon, he had 10 students, and then 20. His studio, I’mmortal Jiu-Jitsu, now has 300 to 400 students enrolled in its programs, ranging in age from 3 years old to 80 years old.