Martial arts a family affair for the Cheeks

For Joshua Cheek, the art of jiu-jitsu is a family affair. The entire family, including his four daughters, participates and competes at different levels. Cheek spoke about his martial arts journey from student to teacher at a recent meeting of the Enterprise Lions Club.
Having practiced martial arts for 25 years, Cheek is well-versed in the various forms of self-defense and hand-to-hand combat associated with jiu-jitsu, karate, taekwondo, judo and many other forms of martial arts.
Cheek started his martial arts career with Japanese karate and holds a black belt before he started jiu-jitsu training. Jiu-jitsu serves many purposes and is appropriate for a wide range of age groups, and Cheek said the primary objective of jiu-jitsu is to bring an opponent safely to the ground and keep him there, without injuring either himself or the opponent. It is also a good way to deal with stress and allows practitioners to release stress without doing any bodily harm.
Cheek started out instructing one-on-one with one client in the garage of his home; soon, he had 10 students, and then 20. His studio, I’mmortal Jiu-Jitsu, now has 300 to 400 students enrolled in its programs, ranging in age from 3 years old to 80 years old.
I’mmortal Jiu-Jitsu is open seven days a week, all day long, to accommodate a variety of lifestyles and schedules. Group training is offered for adults with 15 to 30 students and coaches to assist. Classes for children ages 3 and up take 10 to 12 students with helpers, and private lessons are also offered. Cheek has also conducted self-defense seminars for women, primarily to help them learn to be aware of their surroundings. He said that jiu-jitsu can be used for self-defense measures, but the practice of jiu-jitsu can benefit other athletes as well, not only for the physical aspects of it, but for the personal discipline and stress management it provides.
I’mmortal Jiu-Jitsu takes a self-paced approach to teaching the art. Cheek said he uses the “crawl/walk/run” analogy—start out slow and work up to a “run” as the student masters the practice. Coaching the younger children to imagine they are dealing with giants, Cheek teaches them how to avoid being captured by the giant. With older children, he uses the analogy of dealing with bullies.
Students also participate in tournaments where points and medals are awarded for safely bringing the opponent to the ground and keeping him pinned there without injury to anyone. Cheek said he emphasizes “humanity versus vanity;” it’s not about showing off, but rather disarming an opponent safely.
Lions President Terry Cauthen thanked Cheek for his presentation and gave him a Lions Challenge coin. The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Main Street. A buffet lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.
I’mmortal Jiu-Jitsu can be reached at 334-389-1164 or via the website at www.jiujitsuenterprise.com.