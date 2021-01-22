Mary Cam Burg to compete in state DYW program

Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County Mary “Cam” Burg is set to compete in the state DYW competition held virtually beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m.
A senior at Enterprise High School, a member of the Big Blue Band’s dance line and the EHS Encores, a Wildcat Rep, a student praise band leader at First Baptist and a dancer at the Enterprise School of Dance, Burg competed against four of her peers to earn the title in Coffee County’s competition last July. In addition to being named as the overall winner, she was also the top scorer in the fitness, interview and talent categories and received the Spirit of Coffee County award.
What should have been a week of events, practicing in Montgomery and bonding with her fellow DYW, the program was altered to be held virtually with the competitors recording their submissions. Burg said while she was disappointed to miss out on the full experience, it has still been an overwhelmingly positive and rewarding one.
“Social media has allowed me to connect with many girls who represent other counties in Alabama. I even got to have lunch with some of them over the holidays,” she said. “Although I was looking forward to spending a week in Montgomery and meeting all of the girls, I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Coffee County in the virtual showcase.”
Each competitor was given a number and placed in a group ranging from A-D with a deadline on when to submit their introduction, talent, and fitness category videos. DYW of Alabama also setup a system to have each participant’s response to their self-expression and interview with the panel of judges via Zoom. The schedule of events is as follows:
First Preliminary, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
- Talent Group A (1-6)
- Fitness Group c (25-36)
- Talent Group A (7-12)
- Fitness Group D (37-47)
- Talent Group B (13-18)
- Self-expression Group C (25-36)
- Talent Group B (19-24)
- Self-expression Group D (37-47)
Second Preliminary, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.
- Talent Group C (25-30)
- Fitness Group A (1-12)
- Talent Group C (31-36)
- Fitness Group B (13-24)
- Talent Group D (37-42)
- Self-expression Group A (1-12)
- Talent Group D (43-47)
- Self-expression Group B (13-24)
Finals, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
- Announcement of the Top 8
- Awards
- Announcement of the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Burg will compete as No. 20 in Group B. This night has been a long time coming.
“I’m looking forward to showing my friends and family all of the hard work I put into this program. I am excited to watch my fellow participants perform, as well,” she said.
Helen Faught, chairperson of DYW of Coffee County, has no doubt she will represent Coffee County well.
“Mary Cam Burg is an outstanding young lady who exemplifies the true meaning of a ‘Distinguished Young Woman. She is a hardworking and bright young lady who is very involved in her community and school,” Faught said. “The Distinguished Young Women of Coffee County Board of Directors are very proud of her preparation for the state competition despite the challenges she has faced with COVID. She has been very positive and worked diligently to prepare to do her best in representing Coffee County in our community and in the state competition.
“We are excited to have her represent our county at DYW of Alabama, and we wish her the very best! She has been an inspiration to everyone.”
To watch the competition, visit www.distinguishedalabama.com.
Distinguished Young is a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women. Cash scholarships are awarded at the local level and millions in college-granted scholarships are available ($1 billion nationally). Founded in 1958 in Mobile, DYW is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls, and around 750,000 young women have participated during the program’s 63 years of operation.
National Sponsors are Barbara Barrington Jones Foundation, Mobile County and The City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Master Boat Builders Inc., Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington & Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens, and the Alabama Media Group.