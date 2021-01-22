Mary Cam Burg to compete in state DYW program

Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County Mary “Cam” Burg is set to compete in the state DYW competition held virtually beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m.

A senior at Enterprise High School, a member of the Big Blue Band’s dance line and the EHS Encores, a Wildcat Rep, a student praise band leader at First Baptist and a dancer at the Enterprise School of Dance, Burg competed against four of her peers to earn the title in Coffee County’s competition last July. In addition to being named as the overall winner, she was also the top scorer in the fitness, interview and talent categories and received the Spirit of Coffee County award.

What should have been a week of events, practicing in Montgomery and bonding with her fellow DYW, the program was altered to be held virtually with the competitors recording their submissions. Burg said while she was disappointed to miss out on the full experience, it has still been an overwhelmingly positive and rewarding one.

“Social media has allowed me to connect with many girls who represent other counties in Alabama. I even got to have lunch with some of them over the holidays,” she said. “Although I was looking forward to spending a week in Montgomery and meeting all of the girls, I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Coffee County in the virtual showcase.”