Mary had the kind of faith I envy

Do you have a hard time trusting God when He leads you in a new direction? Has it become harder to believe God has a plan for your life?

When the angel Gabriel told Mary that God had chosen her, a virgin, to give birth to the Messiah (see Luke 1:26-38), Mary could have offered legitimate reasons why this didn’t fit into her plans. She could have explained to Gabriel that becoming pregnant might make Joseph call off their wedding. Or she could have said no because she didn’t want to endure what others would say about her out-of-wedlock pregnancy.

Yet, despite all this, Mary (possibly only 12-16 years old) responded to Gabriel’s news by saying, “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38 ESV).

I envy Mary’s mature faith, don’t you? Don’t you admire her confidence in God, even when circumstances seemed implausible? The way she was able to recognize her Lord’s right to direct her life in the direction He had chosen for her? Wouldn’t you love to have a yielded spirit like Mary’s?

Most of all, don’t you envy Mary’s absolute trust in her Father’s love for her – which is why she was able to say yes to God when He revealed His extraordinary will for her?