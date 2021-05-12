Master Gardener helpline: Who you gonna call?

“Advice is customized to anyone who wants to grow – whether it’s on a windowsill, in a gallon bucket or in a raised bed,” Musso said.

Master Gardeners assist in answering an array of topics.

Identifying plant types

Identifying insect and disease pests

How much fertilizer to use

The best time to prune azaleas

And more!

Don’t hesitate. Whatever the landscape or garden question, dial 1-877-252-GROW.

Helping GardenersThe helpline serves as one aspect of educational outreach that Alabama Extension Master Gardener volunteers provide.

“It was an important innovation for volunteers to draw on strengths state-wide to reach the greatest number of Alabama gardeners in an effective and timely manner,” Musso said.

Myra Lassere, a Baldwin County volunteer and president of the Alabama Master Gardeners Association, explained that they even reach people through local garden demonstrations, libraries, county fairs and civic events. In any season, the Master Gardeners are ready to assist.