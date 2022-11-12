Matrix is SOS Pet of the Week

Matrix came to the SOS Animal Shelter on Sept. 14 in awful shape. He had been on his own, running loose in Enterprise.

Unfortunately, without knowledge of animals, it was understandable why no one would have tried to catch him. He resembled a coyote or a sick dog. One of our fosters reached out to us pleading for help.

We spent the next 24 hours jumping into action, and by the next morning we caught him. After catching him, we knew we needed to give this boy a strong name; he definitely deserved this because he was indeed a fighter.

Matrix went to see Dr. Jake Hendrix at Animal Health Center the next day and it was confirmed that Matrix had mange, a secondary skin infection, hook worms, and was extremely thin.

Hendrix said it would take Matrix approximately 12 to 16 weeks before we were able to clear his mange and see hair growth. Matrix accepted the challenge and you may have seen his progress on Facebook.

By the end of October, he was a different dog and ready to go back to have Hendrix meet the new and improved Matrix. People are constantly amazed at how gorgeous Matrix is and thank us for saving him. The truth is Matrix saved us. As a rescue, we can get emotionally exhausted and question ourselves whether this is ever going to end—the neglect, the social media bashing, or the never-ending kitten and puppy seasons. We had a rough few weeks prior to meeting Matrix, and after working with him we realized why we do what we do—the animals depend on us.

Matrix is now ready to for the next step, a forever home. There is so much we can say about how amazing he is, but you have to come meet him to understand.

Matrix is now available for adoption and can be visited at the shelter located at 25944 Highway 134 in Enterprise.