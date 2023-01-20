Mauldin announces upcoming extension workshops

There are four upcoming workshops being sponsored by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, according to Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the date of the Alabama Beef Quality Assurance Training to be held at the Coffee County Extension Office located at 1055 East McKinnon Street in New Brockton from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that provides systematic information to United States beef producers and consumers. This information is on how common sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions.

BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry.

The training is free and a meal is provided but participants are asked to reserve a seat by calling the extension office at (334) 894-5596 before Jan. 30

Tuesday, Feb. 7 is the date of the Restricted Use Pesticide Private Applicator Training and Testing workshop to be held at the Coffee County Community Room in the government building in New Brockton from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This training and testing is for agricultural producers and landowners who need to purchase restricted use pesticides. The cost is $20 for training and $25 for license. Checks only will be the payment accepted.

Friday, Feb. 10 is the date of the Cotton Expo at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The annual Cotton Expo is back for cotton producers in the Wiregrass and Tri-State area.

The expo will feature vendor booths as well as presentations from extension agents and specialists as well as industry professionals. A sponsored lunch will be provided. For more information call (334) 693-2010.

Thursday, Feb. 23 is the date of the Feral Swine Control Lunch and Learn Workshop from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. Learn about the Alabama Feral Swine Control Program, what works and what doesn’t in feral swine trapping and elimination, as well as cost share opportunities offered by Soil Water Conservation. A lunch sponsored by Wiregrass RC&D will be provided for everyone who registers by calling the Coffee County Extension office at (334)-894-5596