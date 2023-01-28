Mauldin outlines upcoming extension service programs

If you thought all of your plants were lost during the recent unprecedented cold spell late last year, all may not in fact be lost, according to Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin.

Before digging up those trees, shrubs, and plants that appear to be no longer among the living, Mauldin suggests waiting until spring to see what comes back. Mauldin spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club and assured the audience that it is possible some of our satsuma trees and other plants will revive in the spring.

Mauldin’s official title, Coffee County Extension Coordinator, means he has wide-ranging responsibilities. Those duties include managing the New Brockton office, managing the funds that allow the office to hold a variety of programs and services, and managing the county 4-H program. Mauldin said that the Alabama Cooperative Extension System is the primary outreach and engagement organization for the land-grant mission of Alabama A&M University and Auburn University in cooperation with Tuskegee University.

The extension office addresses a number of topics, such as fish and water education, farming concerns, 4-H clubs, food safety, forestry and wildlife, home and family, and lawn and garden information.

Mauldin outlined a number of programs that will be offered in the coming months. Farmers are the extension office’s number one client. Therefore, many of the offerings are geared towards this audience.

A beef assurance quality program was held on Jan. 23, to help cattle farmers learn how to best care for their cattle. On Feb. 7, a “restricted use pesticide training” program will be held at the New Brockton Farm Center. Some pesticides used by farmers and other landowners have “restricted use,” and users of these products must have training on how to handle them. At the end of the training, and after the participants pass a test, they will be issued a license that is good for three years.

On Feb. 10, the Extension Office will host a cotton expo, geared as you might expect to cotton growers. This is a tri-state event, complete with vendors and special speakers. The event is open to the public.

Anyone who lives in this area knows that wild hogs are more than just a nuisance. The Extension Office will hold a program discussing ways to eradicate or handle the wild hog population on Feb. 23 at the New Brockton center.

On March 10, a forestry landowner program will be held, and participants will tour a property to see how the owner has managed his trees and to offer assistance to those interested in planting trees large-scale.

Mauldin also talked about the county 4-H programs. He noted that 4-H clubs are active in all county schools and at Brookwood and Rucker Boulevard elementary schools in Enterprise. Coffee County shares a 4-H agent with Geneva County, and while Mauldin would like to see 4-H clubs in more of the Enterprise City Schools, they just do not currently have enough employees for this to happen.

One of the more popular programs in 4-H is the Chick Chain program. The 4-H Chick Chain project teaches young people the recommended management practices for growing and raising chickens. For an investment of $55, children ages 9-18 will receive 10 checks to raise and prepare for showing. They will feed and care for these pullets for approximately 20 weeks. At the end of this time, they will bring two of the pullets to their county’s 4-H Chick Chain Show and Auction. Participants learn how to care for the chicks, managing and recording their expenses, and record-keeping as well as other life skills, Mauldin said.

Other 4-H activities include archery, livestock judging, and summer camp. The Coffee County Youth Leadership program also falls under Mauldin. Five high school juniors are selected from each of the county schools and come together monthly from August to April for a variety of programs.

Some of these programs include agriculture, military, health care, and government; the students will take a trip to the state capitol to learn about state government. In April, they graduate from the program, and when schools resume in August, a new group of students will be selected.

For more information of what the local county extension office can offer, visit the website ACES.edu.