May 27 proclaimed as National Poppy Day in Enterprise

The red poppy is a memorial symbol to remember those who have died for America’s freedom through the years. It is a designation that started because of the thousands of red poppies that bloom each year on Flanders Fields on the Belgian Coast, which was the site of a major battle theatre during World War I. The flower was adopted as a symbol to honor the 1 million soldiers from 60 countries who died at Flanders Fields. For many years, the American Legion Post 73 and Auxiliary have distributed the poppy to remind America annually of the debt of gratitude owed to those who served and sacrificed. Last year, Mayor Cooper was one of the first to receive a special poppy pin made by the Auxiliary. This year, he received a special writing pen made for the 2022 observance.