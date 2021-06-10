 Skip to main content
May 28 proclaimed as National Poppy Day in Enterprise
With members of the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Post 73 alongside him, Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation Thursday proclaiming Friday, May 28, as National Poppy Day in Enterprise.

Flanders Fields, located on the Belgian Coast, features a memorial to war dead and the thousands of poppies that bloom each year around the memorial led to the designation of the red poppy as a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars. The American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 73 in Enterprise distribute the memorial flower each year at this time to remind America of this sacrifice.

Pictured after Cooper signed the proclamation are, from left, seated, Maryanne Bearman, Auxiliary Unit 73 President Iris Keen and Mayor Cooper, displaying the proclamation; Jane Merrihew and Carol Goggins; standing from left, Scotty Johnson, Thomas Catenacchi, Kathy Catenacchi, American Legion Post 73 Commander Buddy Keen and Gene Bearman.

