Maybe we could all learn from b&w television

One late July day, granddaughter Laci Riley, 12, spent the day in the House of Adams creating a work of art, talking about the start of seventh grade and watching episodes of “Gunsmoke” and “The Andy Griffith Show” (check local listings).
Suddenly, without warning, the thought occurred that card-toting Post-Millennials (born 1997-2020) like Laci and her brother Lane, 22, aren’t coming of age as we Baby Boomers (1946-64) did.
Boomers were born into a black and white culture and we ain’t just talkin’ piano keys.
Nope, can’t speak for other sites, but in the HoA the NBC peacock had fluffed its plumage many a time before Dick Adams bought an Admiral color TV at Redmon’s on South Main Street.
Before that, when we watched a movie with factory installed Technicolor, we were at picture shows, walk-in and drive-in.
Don’t recall launching boycotts against TV networks for continuing to produce black and white programs until the mid-1960s or against Daddy for not letting Herbert Gannon sell him the Admiral color console set to replace the Motorola black and white (on casters) Hulon Stewart came over to fix whatever it was keeping the horizontal and vertical hold knobs from doing their jobs.
When asked, Laci said what she calls “Papa Shows” being in black and white doesn’t bother her.
Additionally, we watched several vintage cartoons, early “Popeye” episodes and more than an hour’s worth of dazzling-colored “Woody Woodpecker” flickers.
Laci liked those old cartoons more than current ones on TV for one simple reason. “They’re funny,” she said.
Not so funny was a recent news item concerning Oakland A’s coach Ryan Christenson, born in 1974, in Redlands, California, who attended Pepperdine University before launching what proved to be a six-year Major League playing career that led to his current position.
Christenson recently found himself under fire for what appeared through a video camera to be somewhat like a “Hitler salute.”
Almost instantly, Christenson was accused of anti-Semitism, then raked over hot-burning coals by individuals whose sole purpose in life is to start fires.
Christenson, battling global criticism, launched a string of apologies that may never end for the former outfielder whose friend, David Newhan, got the first call.
Newhan, who is Jewish, played with Christenson at Pepperdine and played in the Bigs eight years, was Christenson’s best man and Christenson was his.
Newhan said Christenson told him A’s reliever Liam Hendriks had introduced a karate-chop style high five, a new type celebration in this social distancing era that started the salute.
Your scribe made a point to ask five late-model Generation Xers to display Hitler’s Nazi salute; none had a clue.
Here’s betting Christenson didn’t either, until some brave in Chief Running Mouth’s tribe accused him of using one.
Laci didn’t know the salute either, but she’s taking civics at Dauphin Junior High during this problematic school year.
It’s likely she’ll see someone giving the salute but will hopefully be a few years older when she learns the horrors behind that salute for European Jews and everybody else Nazi’s could get close enough to shoot or torture before and during World War II.
Elsewhere, for the confused among us, the Kamala Harris running for U.S. Vice President is not former wrestling star James Arthur “Kamala” Harris; he died Aug. 9 at age 70.
