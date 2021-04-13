Mayor announces funding for veterans' home

An Alabama Board of Veterans Affairs initiative to construct a veterans’ home received a $39 million construction grant from the U.S. Veterans Administration, Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper announced Wednesday. The grant will cover 65 percent of the cost; the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will cover the remaining 35 percent.

Cooper said one of the reasons Enterprise was chosen as the location of the home was its large veteran population. There are more than 7,000 veterans in Coffee County and studies done during the selection process show that the county, specifically Enterprise, will have a significant increase in its veteran population in coming years.

“This project is going to be a plus for all of the veterans here in the Wiregrass, especially in Enterprise where we have a lot of retired veterans,” Cooper said.

Councilman Scotty Johnson also attended the press conference and said the project will be a great opportunity to help veterans in the area.

“To be selected for one of the homes for the state of Alabama is a great opportunity. Being a veteran, I’ve seen a need for homes like this,” Johnson said.