Mayor calls for prayer for victims of devastating tornadoes

Mayor William E. Cooper called on city residents this week to pray for victims of the powerful tornadoes that have left at least 88 people dead and dozens of others missing.

“We understand too well the grief and suffering these communities are going through,” Cooper said, recalling the 2007 tornado that killed eight Enterprise High School students and an elderly resident. The tornado caused about $300 million in damages as it traveled about 10 miles across the city, destroying Enterprise High School, Hillcrest Elementary School, a number of businesses, and 239 homes. Almost 400 other Enterprise homes were heavily damaged with another 529 sustaining minor damage.

“We mourn with those who have lost loved ones in Kentucky and the other impacted states. We feel for those who’ve lost their homes and businesses,” Cooper said. “Let’s all be in prayer for everyone affected by this tragedy that they will be comforted and their needs are met.”