Mayor calls for prayer for victims of devastating tornadoes

Mayor William E. Cooper called on city residents this week to pray for victims of the powerful tornadoes that have left at least 88 people dead and dozens of others missing.
“We understand too well the grief and suffering these communities are going through,” Cooper said, recalling the 2007 tornado that killed eight Enterprise High School students and an elderly resident. The tornado caused about $300 million in damages as it traveled about 10 miles across the city, destroying Enterprise High School, Hillcrest Elementary School, a number of businesses, and 239 homes. Almost 400 other Enterprise homes were heavily damaged with another 529 sustaining minor damage.
“We mourn with those who have lost loved ones in Kentucky and the other impacted states. We feel for those who’ve lost their homes and businesses,” Cooper said. “Let’s all be in prayer for everyone affected by this tragedy that they will be comforted and their needs are met.”
Cooper said he is sure the victims are in great physical and emotional need at this time, and he appreciates anyone who is reaching out to help. The Mayor’s office has been advised that monetary donations are the preferred method of help because funds can be directed toward specifically identified needs such as food and water, and can address other rapidly changing needs as the recovery phase continues.
The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency is recommending several agencies that can accept donations and quickly direct them to where they’re needed most.
Below is a list of these organizations and their websites. Cooper encourages those who want to help tornado victims in a meaningful way to consider these sources:
Team Western KY Tornado Relief Fund
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear established this fund to assisted those impacted by the Dec. 11 tornadoes and severe weather. To donate, go to the website, TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
If you would rather mail your donation, please make your check payable to “Kentucky State Treasurer,” and in the memo line, please note the donation is for “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.” The check may be mailed to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601
American Red Cross
Go to https://www.redcross.org/local/kentucky/ways-to-donate.html to learn more about ways to help tornado victims.
You may donate money online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html or you can donate by text or by mail.
Red Cross officials say another good way to help is to find a nearby blood drive and donate blood that can save up to three lives.
United Way of Kentucky
Go to https://uwky.org/tornado to make a donation that goes directly to supporting immediate needs and long-term recovery for those impacted by the Dec. 10-11 storms.
Salvation Army
In times of disaster, the Salvation Army provides food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers. Go to
https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org to donate to disaster services.
Care International of Atlanta
This organization can be reached online at My.care.org. It is an international non-profit that fights poverty around the world. To donate to help Care provide food, water and immediate cash vouchers to tornado victims, go to