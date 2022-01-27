Mayor, city council recognize Fort Rucker Battalion for outstanding volunteer service

Mayor William E. Cooper and the Enterprise City Council recognized the 1st Battalion 11th Aviation Regiment , Air Traffic Controllers on Jan. 18 for their extraordinary volunteer service to the City and community.

Cooper presented certificates of appreciation to the volunteers at the regular City Council meeting, He said they have made a great impact through projects and activities that serve the citizens Enterprise and the surrounding communities. He noted that 1-11th volunteers, currently assigned to Fort Rucker and others who have already left for other duty stations, assisted at 14 events last year for a total of about 1,200 volunteer hours and a cost savings of about $9,000.

Cooper praised the close relationship between Enterprise and Fort Rucker, saying the City benefits in many ways from the time, talents and skills of outstanding soldiers and leaders from the installation.

“We hope they know we value them much more than money,” he said.