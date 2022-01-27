Mayor, city council recognize Fort Rucker Battalion for outstanding volunteer service

Mayor William E. Cooper and the Enterprise City Council recognized the 1st Battalion 11th Aviation Regiment , Air Traffic Controllers on Jan. 18 for their extraordinary volunteer service to the City and community.
Cooper presented certificates of appreciation to the volunteers at the regular City Council meeting, He said they have made a great impact through projects and activities that serve the citizens Enterprise and the surrounding communities. He noted that 1-11th volunteers, currently assigned to Fort Rucker and others who have already left for other duty stations, assisted at 14 events last year for a total of about 1,200 volunteer hours and a cost savings of about $9,000.
Cooper praised the close relationship between Enterprise and Fort Rucker, saying the City benefits in many ways from the time, talents and skills of outstanding soldiers and leaders from the installation.
“We hope they know we value them much more than money,” he said.
He thanked the 1-11th Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Bryan Whittier, Command St. Maj. Ramon L. Cases Torres and Aviation Operations Specialist Capt. Keith Lambert for their support of community engagement and volunteerism by allowing the volunteers to take on the extracurricular tasks, which they perform in addition to their military duties.
“They are a Vibrant group whose attitudes are always positive and upbeat,” Cooper said. “They are innovative individuals who are always ready for a challenge. It seems like they can do almost anything.”
The 1-11th volunteers started offering their services to the community several years ago by helping the Pea River Historical Society with some important projects that required both physical work and creativity.
“From that, word of their talent and skills began to spread,” the Mayor said.
Since then, the volunteers have regularly assisted with activities for the Enterprise Farmers Market, the Parks and Recreation Department, Tourism Department, Main Street Enterprise, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and more.
Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell also expressed gratitude to the group and said the City is looking forward to working with the volunteers again in 2022.