Mayor congratulates Americus Washington on being named Mrs. Women in Business
Mayor congratulates Americus Washington on being named Mrs. Women in Business

  • Updated
Americus Washington
Mayor William E. Cooper recently congratulated his niece, Americus “Princess” Washington, who is the reigning Mrs. Women in Business, a title awarded by the Women Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs Pageant System of Lakeland, Fla.

Washington grew up in Enterprise and is a graduate of Enterprise High School. A wife, mother of three and grandmother to eight, she now lives near Fort Myers, Fla., and is an educator, speaker, coach and budding author in addition to operating her company, Angel Stylez Design, a custom designer of bling tees and apparel. She is also an active community servant who has a non-profit organization that sponsors swimming lessons for children and furnishes backpacks and school supplies for underprivileged kids, among other projects.

Cooper said he is proud of Washington for her accomplishments and that she is a successful product not only of his immediate family, but of the Enterprise community. Washington visited family and friends and toured the city during her recent visit to her hometown.

