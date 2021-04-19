Mayor congratulates Americus Washington on being named Mrs. Women in Business

Washington grew up in Enterprise and is a graduate of Enterprise High School. A wife, mother of three and grandmother to eight, she now lives near Fort Myers, Fla., and is an educator, speaker, coach and budding author in addition to operating her company, Angel Stylez Design, a custom designer of bling tees and apparel. She is also an active community servant who has a non-profit organization that sponsors swimming lessons for children and furnishes backpacks and school supplies for underprivileged kids, among other projects.