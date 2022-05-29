Mayor congratulates “City of Enterprise Family” graduates

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper congratulates all of the graduating seniors of EHS and in schools at the surrounding communities.

The longtime educator encourages everyone to seek a good education and to go on the further their education in the field or skill they choose. He wishes all many blessings on the next part of their journey in life.

He gathered with the proud graduating students from his “City of Enterprise family” Thursday to commend them for this achievement and tell them that he will be praying for their future success and happiness.

The proud City of Enterprise family graduates include, standing from left, Will Powell, son of Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell and wife Karen; Alayna Dean, daughter of April Dean of the Parks and Recreation Department and husband James; Emma Blake Faulk, daughter of Blake Faulk of the EPRD and his wife Brooke; Kendall Detora, daughter of Sandra Detora of the Finance Department; Cade Turman, son of LeeAnn Turman of the Water Office and Joey Turman; front row, from left, Serrenity LeAnne Astha Page, daughter of Derrick Agee of the Department of Public Works and wife Sherina Agee; with Mayor William E. Cooper; Peyton Juanita Hooks, daughter of Derrick Hooks of the DPW and wife Bridgett; and Madison Marie Parrish, daughter of Jeffery Boon of the DPW and Shauna Boon.

Not pictured are Sam Haglund, son of Police Capt. Billy Haglund; Ethan Curtis, son of Fire Department Administrative Assistant Kelli Curtis and Shawn Curtis; and Alanah Tipton, daughter of Senior Center Assistant Nicole Tipton.