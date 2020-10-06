Mayor Cooper wins close runoff election

Enterprise incumbent Mayor William E. “Bill” Cooper edged Bill Baker by 107 votes in Tuesday’s runoff election.
Cooper unofficially had 2,033 votes to Baker’s 1,926.
In the Enterprise City Council District 3 runoff, Greg Padgett defeated Les Hogan by just 63 votes, 571-508, unofficially.
Canvassing of the votes will take place at the Enterprise City Council meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon.
In Elba’s mayoral runoff, Tom Maddox will lead as mayor. He had 339 votes to Tim Johnson’s 295.
This story will be updated Wednesday.
