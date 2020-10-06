 Skip to main content
Mayor Cooper wins close runoff election
Mayor Cooper wins close runoff election

Pam Lane and Rob Cooper, two of Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper's three children, celebrate the mayor's runoff election victory Tuesday night at Cutts Restaurant. The third sibling, Spud, was absent from this part of the party, as was the mayor himself. He is recovering from a bacterial infection that required a hospital stay as a precaution, his daughter said.

 Ken Rogers, Enterprise Ledger

Enterprise incumbent Mayor William E. “Bill” Cooper edged Bill Baker by 107 votes in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Cooper unofficially had 2,033 votes to Baker’s 1,926.

In the Enterprise City Council District 3 runoff, Greg Padgett defeated Les Hogan by just 63 votes, 571-508, unofficially.

Canvassing of the votes will take place at the Enterprise City Council meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon.

In Elba’s mayoral runoff, Tom Maddox will lead as mayor. He had 339 votes to Tim Johnson’s 295.

This story will be updated Wednesday.

