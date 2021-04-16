Mayor declares April as Civitan Month

Members of the Civitan Club of Enterprise surrounded Mayor William E. Cooper as he officially declared April as Civitan Month.
Civitan International was founded in 1917 in Birmingham. The organization now has over 40,000 men and women in 1,300 clubs worldwide who work to make their communities better places.
“The dearest thing in life to me is the inspiration which urges me on to give the best that is in me to the ‘builders of good citizenship,’ and makes of it a labor of love,” said Dr. Courtney W. Shropshire, founder of Civitan International.
Civitan International offers people of all ages an opportunity to serve others. As early as 1927, Civitan had a presence in high school clubs which became known as Junior Civitan. In 1939, Civitan officially adopted Junior Civitan into the International organization and began issuing official club charters. Junior Civitan remains a vital part of the Civitan experience—holding an annual convention and conducting two major fundraising efforts each year for the Civitan International Research Center.
In 1958, Collegiate Civitan clubs were started at campuses in North America. Now known as Campus Civitan, college clubs offer students an opportunity to develop leadership skills while providing valuable service to causes in their respective communities.
In 1974, Civitan became the first major service club organization in America to admit women to full membership. Another milestone for service organizations recorded in 1989 when Polly Mooney became the first female leader of a major service organization when she was elected to serve as International President of Civitan for the 1990-91 term.
Civitan promotes good citizenship, emphasizes responsibility and is recognized for supporting research and treatment of developmental disabilities through funding of the Civitan International Research Center.
The Civitan International Research Center (CIRC) was created in 1989 with a $20 million pledge from Civitan International. Since opening in 1992, the CIRC has emerged as a world leader in the research and treatment of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) which impact the lives of one in six people worldwide.In addition to clinical research, Civitan scientists provide training and treatment through the Civitan-Sparks Clinics and the Civitan International Neuroimaging Laboratory. In 2016, the Civitan International Research Center was named a Clinical Research Center of Excellence in the study of Rett syndrome.
CIRC Milestones
$20 million commitment approved by Civitan in 1989
The Civitan International Research Center spans 19 departments and 5 schools at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
More than 130 scientists conduct research, therapy, and treatment under the CIRC banner
Efforts at the CIRC cover the entire human lifespan
Over the last 10 years, The Civitan Sparks clinics have seen more than 25,000 patients
The Rett Syndrome Clinic at the CIRC has become one of the world’s leading clinics for Rett Syndrome
To date, Civitan International has raised $19.6 million toward its initial pledge.