Mayor declares April as Civitan Month

Members of the Civitan Club of Enterprise surrounded Mayor William E. Cooper as he officially declared April as Civitan Month.

Civitan International was founded in 1917 in Birmingham. The organization now has over 40,000 men and women in 1,300 clubs worldwide who work to make their communities better places.

“The dearest thing in life to me is the inspiration which urges me on to give the best that is in me to the ‘builders of good citizenship,’ and makes of it a labor of love,” said Dr. Courtney W. Shropshire, founder of Civitan International.

Civitan International offers people of all ages an opportunity to serve others. As early as 1927, Civitan had a presence in high school clubs which became known as Junior Civitan. In 1939, Civitan officially adopted Junior Civitan into the International organization and began issuing official club charters. Junior Civitan remains a vital part of the Civitan experience—holding an annual convention and conducting two major fundraising efforts each year for the Civitan International Research Center.