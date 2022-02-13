 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor declares February Black History Month in Enterprise
Mayor declares February Black History Month in Enterprise

021322-ent-proclamation-p1
PHOTO BY CAROL LANE, CITY OF ENTERPRISE

In conjunction with the National Black History Month celebration, Mayor William E. Cooper has proclaimed February as Black History Month in Enterprise as well.

On hand for the proclamation ceremony recently were Coffee County Association of Service Agencies President Peggy Contreras, at left of the Mayor, and Enterprise Councilwoman Sonya Rich, at the Mayor’s right; and standing from left, Enterprise Housing Authority Director Shana Demby, Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Zel Thomas and Enterprise Library Director Shelia Harris.

They invited everyone to observe this month by reflecting on the proud legacy of courage and dedication of Black Americans and to acknowledge and appreciate the accomplishments and contributions of Black people in all areas of life that have helped to guide the nation’s success and prosperity.

