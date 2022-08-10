Mayor declares Purple Heart Day in Enterprise

Since 2014, the day has been recognized nationally as a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives to defend the United States and protect its people. Mayor Cooper said the City of Enterprise supports the mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which is to foster an environment of good will among the combat-wounded veteran members and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives and to make sure American never forget to recognize the price that servicemen and women have paid for the nation’s freedom.