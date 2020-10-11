Mayor 'elated' over election

“The committee people and churches, sororities and fraternities. Really and truly, it’s been a mixture of all people,” the mayor said. “I attribute that to my being an educator and a deacon in my church and serving on the city council. It makes me feel good to know the people put trust in me for four years to serve as their mayor.”

The negative part is he wasn’t there to join in the celebration at Cutts Restaurant. On election night, Pamela said her dad was in good spirits.

“His doctor didn’t want us to keep bringing him back and forth to the hospital, so they kept him to make sure that the medication they had him on was going to be working great,” Lane said. “He’s doing really well.”

On Friday, the mayor said the tainted oysters “messed up my system and caused my bladder and all that to get out of whack.”

“Everything seems to be going in the right direction now,” Cooper added. “All the meds I’m taking are working. I’m about out of the woods.

“I still want to let people know that I’m capable, that I’m able and that I’m certain that I can do the job I was elected to do.”

He said his body will dictate when he returns to City Hall.