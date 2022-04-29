 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor proclaims April as Autism Awareness Month

Pictured at the proclamation ceremony are, back row from left, Joy Weaver, Frances Lee, Victoria Tolle, Shelby Dipilla, Alison Hussey; second row, Gaven Lee, Justin Styler, Mayor William E. Cooper, Amber Aull, Olivia Rorie, Samantha Lee and Zesha MacLaren; third row, Braylon Hooten, Bella Reeves, Quinn Morris, David Moring, Bella Rice and Carrie Swedburg (standing right); front row, Liam Hayes and Alexis Campbell with Winston McCreary.

 PHOTO BY KAY KIRKLAND

As he declared April Autism Awareness Month in Enterprise, Mayor William E. Cooper was delighted to visit with a number of special guests representing Beacon of Hope Applied Behavior Analysis and Consulting of Enterprise.

Amber Aull, clinic director, was accompanied at the proclamation signing ceremony by children, parents and counselors who understand the importance of having an informed and supportive community that supports services and education for the one in 59 children diagnosed each year with the lifelong neurological disorder.

Beacon of Hope is a member of the Autism Society of Alabama, which recognizes that autism affects young and old alike, knows no racial, ethnic or social boundaries and can range from very mild to severe. The proclamation notes that accurate, early diagnosis, appropriate education and intervention are vital to the future growth and development of individuals with autism.

Aull thanked Cooper and the City of Enterprise for its role in promoting awareness and encouragement for the cause.

