Mayor proclaims April as Autism Awareness Month

As he declared April Autism Awareness Month in Enterprise, Mayor William E. Cooper was delighted to visit with a number of special guests representing Beacon of Hope Applied Behavior Analysis and Consulting of Enterprise.

Amber Aull, clinic director, was accompanied at the proclamation signing ceremony by children, parents and counselors who understand the importance of having an informed and supportive community that supports services and education for the one in 59 children diagnosed each year with the lifelong neurological disorder.

Beacon of Hope is a member of the Autism Society of Alabama, which recognizes that autism affects young and old alike, knows no racial, ethnic or social boundaries and can range from very mild to severe. The proclamation notes that accurate, early diagnosis, appropriate education and intervention are vital to the future growth and development of individuals with autism.

Aull thanked Cooper and the City of Enterprise for its role in promoting awareness and encouragement for the cause.