Mayor recognizes EPD officers, 2021 queens at city council meeting

Mayor William E. Cooper presented Extra Mile Awards to two Enterprise police officers and officially recognized the newly-crowned City of Enterprise queens at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Cooper presented the two Extra Mile Awards to officer David Hall and Sgt. Bobby Harlin for their extra help to residents.
In April, Hall noticed a car on the side of the road and stopped to find a stranded Enterprise resident and her two children, and the resident was distressed about getting her children to school and being late to work. Hall walked her 7th grader to nearby Dauphin Junior High, carrying their science project, and then took the other child to Holly Hill Elementary. Hall then returned to the woman’s car and waited with her until her ride to work arrived.
“David, you have no idea how your actions made this bad situation easier,” Cooper said. “The resident was panicking and the children were upset because it was a very important day for them at school. You assured that they got to school and also that the science project was intact.”
Harlin received the award for stopping to assist a man struggling to change a tire and offering to change the tire for him.
“Sergeant Hall, the resident called me and expressed his appreciation for what you had done for him,” Cooper said. “I could hear his voice, his gratitude and I have no doubt that you went above and beyond your duties. Several other vehicles passed by and did not stop. Your willingness to stop and to help was greatly appreciated.”
Cooper also took the time to thank all of Enterprise’s police officers for the work they do.
“We have some of the finest men and women in blue,” Cooper said. “Of course the job that they do, money would not pay for what they are doing for our city. So again, Chief Moore and your staff, good luck and God bless all of you.”
The meeting also featured the recognition of the new Enterprise queens, who were crowned May 8 in the pageant sponsored by the Altrusa Club. Each queen received their City of Enterprise pins they will wear throughout the next year when representing the city.
“We have with us tonight our new queens for the City of Enterprise,” Cooper said. “It is our duty every year to recognize them as well as give them their pins that they will wear as they represent our city, whether it be here or at the Peanut Festival or whatever parade they might attend.”
The 2021 queens are:
Olivia Holland, Miss Enterprise, Written and Verbal award winner
Emmy Kate Poss, Little Miss Enterprise, Photogenic, Stage Presence and Interview award winner
Ella Hogan, Teen Miss Enterprise, Congeniality, Photogenic and Stage Presence award winner
Ashlee Owens, Junior Miss Enterprise, Verbal Award winner