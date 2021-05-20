Mayor recognizes EPD officers, 2021 queens at city council meeting

Mayor William E. Cooper presented Extra Mile Awards to two Enterprise police officers and officially recognized the newly-crowned City of Enterprise queens at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Cooper presented the two Extra Mile Awards to officer David Hall and Sgt. Bobby Harlin for their extra help to residents.

In April, Hall noticed a car on the side of the road and stopped to find a stranded Enterprise resident and her two children, and the resident was distressed about getting her children to school and being late to work. Hall walked her 7th grader to nearby Dauphin Junior High, carrying their science project, and then took the other child to Holly Hill Elementary. Hall then returned to the woman’s car and waited with her until her ride to work arrived.

“David, you have no idea how your actions made this bad situation easier,” Cooper said. “The resident was panicking and the children were upset because it was a very important day for them at school. You assured that they got to school and also that the science project was intact.”

Harlin received the award for stopping to assist a man struggling to change a tire and offering to change the tire for him.