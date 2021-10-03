Mayor signs disability awareness proclamation

Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation Sept. 28 declaring October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to celebrate the contributions that disabled workers make to America’s society.

Cooper read the proclamation stating that the City of Enterprise joins the U.S. Congress in recognizing the tremendous value and potential of people with disabilities.

“We are increasingly becoming a global economy, one in which we must compete with every other nation on earth. We need the talents, skills and abilities of every one of our citizens with disabilities,” Cooper said. The proclamation celebrates people with disabilities as not only reflecting diversity in the City, but as an “irreplaceable resource for our nation.”

Joining Cooper at the signing ceremony were Jennifer Boykin, Senior Vocational Counselor with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services; Felita Leger, Business Relations consultant with ADRS; Laura Whigham, Employment Specialist/Job Coach for the Wiregrass Rehab Center; and City Councilman Scotty Johnson.

Boykin said the ADRS and other local agencies who work with people with disabilities appreciates the City’s support for the annual recognition. The month gives everyone an opportunity to recommit and dedicate themselves to the empowerment, integration, employment and full inclusion of every citizen with disabilities.