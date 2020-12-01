Mayor urges caution as local temperatures drop below freezing; Christian Mission to offer shelter if needed

Mayor William E. “Bill” Cooper asked all Enterprise area residents to be safe and take proper precautions to protect themselves from the current and upcoming cold temperatures.
Cooper met with City Department heads Monday to ensure all personnel are prepared to handle any weather-related emergency that may arise over the next couple of days.
The temperature on Monday steadily dropped from an early morning high of about 48 degrees. The high Tuesday was expected to again reach high 40s with an overnight low of the mid 20s, according to the National Weather Service.
The Mayor asked residents to check on elderly neighbors and friends to be sure they have adequate, safe heating. Be sure to bring pets inside and cover plants or move them inside if you want to preserve them.
“We just want everyone to take care of themselves and others who may be vulnerable,” the Mayor said.
The City works in conjunction with the Christian Mission to ensure people who do not have other refuge from the cold snap can find warmer shelter. John Belcher, director of the Christian Mission, said anyone who absolutely needs housing for the duration of this cold snap may call the Christian Mission at 334-393-2607 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 334-470-0349 after 5 p.m.
Those needing shelter will have to go to the mission before 5 p.m. and receive a voucher for a motel room for either one or two nights, depending on the need.
If meals are also needed, Belcher said those taking refuge from the cold can have meals at the Mission and then go to the motel. The Mission itself will not be open for additional people at this time because of COVID distancing restrictions, he said.
“We thank the Christian Mission for providing this valuable service,” Cooper said.
During the Mayor’s meeting with department leaders Monday, Fire Chief Byron Herring asked everyone to be especially careful if they are using space heaters. He said space heaters must be placed at least three feet from any flammable materials or items. In addition, he urged caution when using a kerosene heater or any other type of heating device that uses fuel.
Herring advised to use the proper type of fuel for the device you are using, and read and follow safety instructions regarding that device.
Police Chief Michael Moore asked anyone who must drive during the freezing weather to watch for icy conditions. He said bridges have a tendency to freeze, and other icy spots can develop in streets where pipes or irrigation systems may be leaking.
Water Superintendent Alan Mahan asked everyone to turn off their irrigation and sprinkler systems to avoid problems during the freezing weather. He advised everyone to also wrap outside exposed pipes and to leave water dripping just a bit to prevent pipes from freezing.
For more information, call Kay Kirkland at 334-348-2310 or 334-406-1394.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!