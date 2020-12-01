Mayor urges caution as local temperatures drop below freezing; Christian Mission to offer shelter if needed

Mayor William E. “Bill” Cooper asked all Enterprise area residents to be safe and take proper precautions to protect themselves from the current and upcoming cold temperatures.

Cooper met with City Department heads Monday to ensure all personnel are prepared to handle any weather-related emergency that may arise over the next couple of days.

The temperature on Monday steadily dropped from an early morning high of about 48 degrees. The high Tuesday was expected to again reach high 40s with an overnight low of the mid 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mayor asked residents to check on elderly neighbors and friends to be sure they have adequate, safe heating. Be sure to bring pets inside and cover plants or move them inside if you want to preserve them.

“We just want everyone to take care of themselves and others who may be vulnerable,” the Mayor said.

The City works in conjunction with the Christian Mission to ensure people who do not have other refuge from the cold snap can find warmer shelter. John Belcher, director of the Christian Mission, said anyone who absolutely needs housing for the duration of this cold snap may call the Christian Mission at 334-393-2607 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 334-470-0349 after 5 p.m.