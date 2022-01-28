Mayor urges caution as local temperatures drop; Christian Mission to offer shelter

The Enterprise Christian Mission is offering a warming station for people who may need shelter from the cold weather over the weekend.
Mayor William E. “Bill” Cooper asked all Enterprise area residents to be safe and take proper precautions to protect themselves from the cold temperatures, which are expected to drop to about 15 degrees Saturday morning. Wind speeds are expected to be between 10-20 mph. The high on Saturday will be about 43 degrees, according to forecasts for Coffee County.
Cooper and City Department heads and personnel are prepared to handle weather-related emergencies that may arise but Cooper hopes that all citizens will take heed of the freeze warnings and be as prepared as possible for the cold temperatures.
The Mayor asked residents to check on elderly neighbors and friends to be sure they have adequate, safe heating. Be sure to bring pets inside and cover plants or move them inside if you want to preserve them.
“We just want everyone to take care of themselves and others who may be vulnerable,” the Mayor said.
The City works in conjunction with the Christian Mission to ensure people have a place to shelter if they do not have adequate heating in their homes or do not have a place to stay during the cold snap.
John Belcher, director of the Christian Mission, said anyone who absolutely needs housing during the unusually cold weekend may call the Christian Mission at 334-393-2607 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 334-406-5187 after hours.
If meals are also needed, those taking refuge from the cold can have meals at the Mission. Dinner meal time is 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
The Mission is open to take in people needing a cold weather shelter anytime the temperature falls below 32 degrees.
“We thank the Christian Mission for providing this valuable service,” Cooper said.
City fire officials urge everyone to be especially careful if they are using any type of heating device, especially kerosene heaters or any other type of device that uses fuel. Wood-burning fireplaces should be monitored, as well as electrical space heaters. Space heaters need to be placed at least 3 feet from any flammable materials or items.
Anyone driving during the freezing temperatures overnight should also be careful and watch for any icing that could be caused by leaking pipes or water runoff, city officials said.