Mayor urges caution as local temperatures drop; Christian Mission to offer shelter

The Enterprise Christian Mission is offering a warming station for people who may need shelter from the cold weather over the weekend.

Mayor William E. “Bill” Cooper asked all Enterprise area residents to be safe and take proper precautions to protect themselves from the cold temperatures, which are expected to drop to about 15 degrees Saturday morning. Wind speeds are expected to be between 10-20 mph. The high on Saturday will be about 43 degrees, according to forecasts for Coffee County.

Cooper and City Department heads and personnel are prepared to handle weather-related emergencies that may arise but Cooper hopes that all citizens will take heed of the freeze warnings and be as prepared as possible for the cold temperatures.

The Mayor asked residents to check on elderly neighbors and friends to be sure they have adequate, safe heating. Be sure to bring pets inside and cover plants or move them inside if you want to preserve them.

“We just want everyone to take care of themselves and others who may be vulnerable,” the Mayor said.