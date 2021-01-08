Mayor urges everyone to help stop rapid spread of COVID-19

With COVID-19 numbers increasing daily, Mayor William E. Cooper is urging everyone to do their part to slow down the spread of the highly contagious virus that threatens to fill hospitals throughout the state to capacity.

Cooper said he is concerned that the rapid spread recently could overwhelm Medical Center Enterprise and hamper efforts to help those who need medical attention because of COVID or any other reason. The Mayor is closely monitoring the virus situation through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Public Health, MCE and other agencies.

“We are holding our own right now,” Cooper said. “But the situation is critical. We need to all follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and do our part to keep this virus from spreading so rapidly.”

Urging everyone to be diligent in wearing masks when in public or in groups of people outside their household, the Mayor also asked that everyone limit their interaction outside of the home whenever possible until the dramatic upward trend in cases passes.