Mayor wishes everyone a happy, safe holiday

Mayor William E. Cooper extends wishes for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and a joyous, safe Christmas season.
“In spite of the cloud of sickness and uncertainty that’s hung over our heads for months now, we hope everyone can find joy and make the best of this less-than-ideal situation we continue to face,” Cooper said. “We at the City are trying to provide some sense of normalcy in our community by offering some of our traditional Christmas season events.”
The Thanksgiving holidays kick off the festive Christmas season in the city, starting with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas parade Dec. 1, followed by the city’s Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony Dec. 3 and Christmas at the Farmers Market the morning of Dec. 5. The Downtown Enterprise Business Association also celebrates “Whoville” on Dec. 5.
For a list of Christmas events hosted by the City, Chamber, Main Street Enterprise, DEBA and other entities, please go to this link: https://visitenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Santa-List.pdf
“There’s no reason to be bored,” he said. “We have plenty of activities for you this Christmas season. Speaking for myself, the City Council and our family of employees, we feel rewarded by seeing our community take advantage of and enjoy the activities we have organized and implemented.”
The mayor cautioned, however, that while the city and other entities offer celebrations, everyone needs to practice safety measures as best they can, according to their individual circumstances.
“COVID-19 is still a very real threat,” Cooper said. “Here in Coffee County, our active cases have been above 300 for more than a week.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Coffee County currently had 319 active cases on Friday, with 1,664 total cases since March, and 15 deaths.
“We’ve had illness in our midst and lost loved ones throughout our community,” said Cooper, who also battled COVID-19 in late summer. “I know from experience that this is a serious matter, and I do not want anyone to have to go through that illness if they can avoid it.”
All events are being organized with social distancing and other precautions in mind. A mask is required for entry inside all city facilities and all event-goers are asked to follow distancing guidelines. Anyone who is sick is asked not to attend public gatherings. The city will provide hand sanitizing stations along the parade route on Dec. 1 and the other events.
While Cooper and city leaders want everyone to be able to enjoy the season, the mayor said he understands that everyone must also demonstrate personal responsibility in deciding what to attend and how to safely approach the activities.
He appealed to everyone to continue to follow Center for Disease Control recommendations.
“Please do the right thing and wear a mask,” he said. “Sanitize your hands often and don’t mingle closely among people outside of your household if you do not know them or feel comfortable and safe around them. We recognize that you must use your own judgment but it’s better to err on the safe side.”
For now, no new restrictions on gatherings have been announced in by Gov. Kay Ivey or the Alabama Department of Public Health. Ivey said this week she does not plan to close retail stores and other businesses during the holiday season. She said she is concerned about the rising case numbers and deaths, and will be monitoring the situation closely.
“Along with the City Council and city employees, we wish everyone a joyous holiday season,” the mayor said. “And we look forward to what we hope will be a happy, healthy New Year!”
During this holiday season, he also asked that everyone think of and keep in prayer members of the 1st Battalion 273rd Infantry Battalion of the Alabama National Guard who left Tuesday for a mission overseas. Headquarters, Headquarters Company and a Support Battalion are assigned to the Enterprise Armory.
“We wish them well and we hope to welcome each and every one of them home about a year from now,” Cooper said.
