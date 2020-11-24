Mayor wishes everyone a happy, safe holiday

He appealed to everyone to continue to follow Center for Disease Control recommendations.

“Please do the right thing and wear a mask,” he said. “Sanitize your hands often and don’t mingle closely among people outside of your household if you do not know them or feel comfortable and safe around them. We recognize that you must use your own judgment but it’s better to err on the safe side.”

For now, no new restrictions on gatherings have been announced in by Gov. Kay Ivey or the Alabama Department of Public Health. Ivey said this week she does not plan to close retail stores and other businesses during the holiday season. She said she is concerned about the rising case numbers and deaths, and will be monitoring the situation closely.

“Along with the City Council and city employees, we wish everyone a joyous holiday season,” the mayor said. “And we look forward to what we hope will be a happy, healthy New Year!”

During this holiday season, he also asked that everyone think of and keep in prayer members of the 1st Battalion 273rd Infantry Battalion of the Alabama National Guard who left Tuesday for a mission overseas. Headquarters, Headquarters Company and a Support Battalion are assigned to the Enterprise Armory.

“We wish them well and we hope to welcome each and every one of them home about a year from now,” Cooper said.