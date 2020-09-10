Mayoral election results called into question

Lister Reeves, who finished third in the mayor's race in the Aug. 25 municipal election, has petitioned the city council for a recount, which he likely must pay for and which will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Recreation Center.

Two mayoral candidates, Reeves and Perry Vickers, submitted requests last Thursday, the deadline set by the Alabama League of Municipalities Municipal Election Calendar, for a recount.

Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper garnered 1,651 voties in the municipal election. Bill Baker was next with 942. Reeves was third with 890 votes and Vickers was fourth with 709. Cooper and Baker, who finished 52 votes ahead of Reeves, are scheduled for the runoff on Oct. 6.

Vickers later withdrew his recount request at the special called Enterprise City Council meeting Wednesday night. Interim City Clerk and Treasure Beverly Sweeney sent out a public notice Tuesday morning for the special called meeting with “estimated cost of recount and security required” as the only listed agenda item.

According to Alabama law, “the petitioner must be prepared to pay the cost of the recount and must be required to give security to cover these costs in an amount as determined by the municipal governing body based upon an estimate of actual costs.

“Representatives of opposing interests shall be given at least 24 hours’ notice and shall be invited to participate in the recount. If the recount produces a change in precinct totals of sufficient magnitude to alter the result of the election, the outcome shall constitute grounds for an election contest as now prescribed by law. If the recount of the resulting contest alters the result of the election, the cost of the recount shall be borne by the municipality.”