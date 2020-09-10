Mayoral election results called into question

Lister Reeves, who finished third in the mayor's race in the Aug. 25 municipal election, has petitioned the city council for a recount, which he likely must pay for and which will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Enterprise Recreation Center.
Two mayoral candidates, Reeves and Perry Vickers, submitted requests last Thursday, the deadline set by the Alabama League of Municipalities Municipal Election Calendar, for a recount.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper garnered 1,651 voties in the municipal election. Bill Baker was next with 942. Reeves was third with 890 votes and Vickers was fourth with 709. Cooper and Baker, who finished 52 votes ahead of Reeves, are scheduled for the runoff on Oct. 6.
Vickers later withdrew his recount request at the special called Enterprise City Council meeting Wednesday night. Interim City Clerk and Treasure Beverly Sweeney sent out a public notice Tuesday morning for the special called meeting with “estimated cost of recount and security required” as the only listed agenda item.
According to Alabama law, “the petitioner must be prepared to pay the cost of the recount and must be required to give security to cover these costs in an amount as determined by the municipal governing body based upon an estimate of actual costs.
“Representatives of opposing interests shall be given at least 24 hours’ notice and shall be invited to participate in the recount. If the recount produces a change in precinct totals of sufficient magnitude to alter the result of the election, the outcome shall constitute grounds for an election contest as now prescribed by law. If the recount of the resulting contest alters the result of the election, the cost of the recount shall be borne by the municipality.”
At the meeting, the council presented the cost for the recount at $2,750. The city’s attorney, Rainer Cotter, asked if the candidates would be sharing the cost of the recount or if they would prefer a separate recount in which they would each be responsible for $2,750.
After a brief intermission for Vickers and Reeves to discuss the matter privately, the candidates returned and Reeves addressed the council to ask if the fees were set in stone. Sweeney answered that those were the actual costs and could not be changed. Reeves’ second question had to do with his recount request.
“My petition specifically said hand recount. It didn’t say anything about sending these back through a machine,” he said.
Cotter replied that a hand recount would not be possible. Vickers asked for clarification, and Cotter said the statutes are clear and that the League of Municipalities has been “adamant that this is a machine-ballot recount.”
Vickers then withdrew his request for the recount. Reeves asked if they could move the recount to Friday instead of next week as previously discussed, and Cotters assured him that would be possible.
Reeves then asked where the ballots are currently located and who has access to them. Sweeney answered that they are in a back office and no one has access to them. Reeves repeated his question, and Sweeney again answered that they are in a back office that no one has access to. He repeated his question for a third time and Sweeney replied that the door to the office stays shut but “I guess anyone could open it as we do not lock it.”
Reeves ‘next question was, “Do I have access to the all of the tape from the video monitoring system from the day those ballots were stored over here?”
Cotter said the ballots are sealed in boxes, and Reeves replied that they just admitted that anyone could enter the room.
“I’m not asking a rocket science question. I’m asking who has access,” he said. “Does anybody that has keys to this building have access to those ballots?”
Sweeney replied that he was correct, and Reeves asked how he could be assured none of the ballots had been tampered with. She explained that the boxes are sealed and signed by the poll workers who sealed them. Reeves again asked if the video monitoring system is accessible for review and received an affirmative answer, and began questioning again if the room was locked. Sweeney again told him the door was not locked.
“So, I cannot be assured that no one has tampered with those boxes at all,” he said.
Cotter interjected that it would be easy to tell if the seals on the boxes were broken, but Reeves said it wouldn’t be hard to re-seal them.
“I guarantee you 99.9 percent of the people who work here do not even know they’re in there,” Sweeney added.
“I’m just real concerned with who’s had access to that room and I can’t seem to get direct answers confidently that those here at City Hall seem to have the confidence to know that those boxes could not have been tampered with in any way,” Reeves said to the council.
Sonya Rich said she believed Sweeney had answered his questions, and Reeves said she had not; Rich insisted that she had.
“After a series of questions we did come to that resolution, so you are correct,” Reeves said. “It could have taken a simple yes or no to begin with.”
He again asked about the possibility of a hand recount, and Cotter explained the law requires the “simplest” way according to the equipment available, leading to a machine recount.
“We follow what the law says. That’s in line with what happens in a city the size of Enterprise,” Cotter said.
Turner Townsend asked if it was the council’s decision on what constitutes the “simplest” form for the recount, and Cotter replied the council’s role was to set the amount and the method was determined administratively.
“We get those prices from what the city is charged; we don’t just come up with those amounts,” Cotter said. “That’s what the people who perform the services charge.”
Because of the 24-hour notice rule, Reeves asked if he could have until Thursday morning at 10:30 to submit his decision and pay the cost of the recount and the council agreed. He went on to say that he had not planned on pursuing a recount until he was contacted by multiple people “from all sectors of the city” encouraging him to pursue the petition.
“Any time that a candidate asks for a recount or contests any race, I know that there is the possibility of different people misunderstanding why a candidate does that,” he said. “Some people may think the candidate is not being a good sport, a poor loser or not taking defeat with grace and dignity, and I want to state publicly going forward, this petition for recount has nothing to do with that and I would hope those people who know me would know that I’m not doing this with a selfish means to try to alter the integrity of the system.
“I’m doing it to hopefully maintain character and integrity in the system so that the voters out there, whether they supported me or did not support me, would know that. And so if this recount takes place on Friday and the results stay the same, those people that are in the runoff would even feel better about their position knowing that their votes are accurate.
“And if it were to come back that the votes are not accurate, [I hope] that people in the City of Enterprise would also realize that someone was willing to take that chance to try to do what was right. I desire to do what’s right. I want what’s best for the City of Enterprise.
“I’m very concerned about the integrity of our system. I’m extremely concerned about the direction and leadership of our city, and I’m extremely concerned that there will continue to be some folks in our city who will not be satisfied with this election because it had the appearance to many people throughout our city that the election process was not handled in the most upright way, with the potential tampering taking place, and that the votes were not tabulated in a manner that was conducive to what a lot of folks in the city thought they should have been.”
Sweeney confirmed Thursday morning that Reeves did want to proceed with his petition.
