McCray leaves his mark on EHS athletics

Justin Jones has spent the last nine years coaching Enterprise High School football players, and one will always stick out in his mind above the rest: senior Josh McCray.

Jones said he was called one day more than four years ago by Dauphin’s then-head coach Marc Sieving with the message that he had a player they needed to be ready for. Jones recalls the coaching staff at the time being excited about who he was, and who he was going to become.

McCray started as a freshman in a “crazy, crazy” season plagued with injuries.

“We played 7A football. We lined up four receivers wide, and our oldest receiver was 15 years old,” Jones said. “This young man stepped up.”

On the road against Theodore his first season, McCray also fell to the injury bug by breaking his collar bone.

“It was one more guy we had to add to the list, but he fought through adversity,” Jones said. “I watched him grow and get bigger and stronger every year.”

His early adversity paid off because this past season, McCray played more positions than anyone else in the program, Jones said.