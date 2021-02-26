McCray leaves his mark on EHS athletics

Justin Jones has spent the last nine years coaching Enterprise High School football players, and one will always stick out in his mind above the rest: senior Josh McCray.
Jones said he was called one day more than four years ago by Dauphin’s then-head coach Marc Sieving with the message that he had a player they needed to be ready for. Jones recalls the coaching staff at the time being excited about who he was, and who he was going to become.
McCray started as a freshman in a “crazy, crazy” season plagued with injuries.
“We played 7A football. We lined up four receivers wide, and our oldest receiver was 15 years old,” Jones said. “This young man stepped up.”
On the road against Theodore his first season, McCray also fell to the injury bug by breaking his collar bone.
“It was one more guy we had to add to the list, but he fought through adversity,” Jones said. “I watched him grow and get bigger and stronger every year.”
His early adversity paid off because this past season, McCray played more positions than anyone else in the program, Jones said.
“We put him wherever we knew we could get him the ball. If it was outside receiver by himself, if it was in the slot, at running back, if it was put your hand on the ground at fullback when we’re under center in the I-formation, he did it all,” he said. “He might’ve gone the wrong direction a couple of times, but he still got a 60-yard gain for us.”
Not only did he cement himself into the history of Enterprise High School athletics with his on-field performance, he made an impact on everyone around him with his caring nature.
“When you get into coaching, they say that you can have favorite players, but you can’t openly say that they’re a favorite, but this young man is at the very, very top of my list. I hope to have a long career, and I don’t know if anyone will ever jump this young man on my list,” Jones said. “I’ve coached players that are faster, stronger, maybe more athletic, but this young man cares so much for the people around him.
“My family loves him. My wife, my daughter treat him just like he’s one of ours. He comes to every birthday party. He came to the baby showers this summer for my son; he called my daughter on Christmas morning at 8:30 a.m., got on Facetime for 30, 45 minutes so she could show him her gifts. He’s such a caring individual. He has a huge heart for his teammates and everyone that surrounds him. He gives unselfishly, and he truly cares for everyone. This entire program is so excited to see what the future holds.”
In early February, McCray committed to the University of Illinois Fighting Illini under the direction of its new head coach, Bret Bielema.