McDonalds of Enterprise recognized for donation to RMHC

“A little change goes a long way,” proved more than a catchphrase for the two Murphy Family Restaurants recently recognized for their donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

The McDonalds of Enterprise and the McDonalds of Andalusia were honored for their success in the “Round Up for RMHC” campaign which helps keep Ronald McDonald Houses available in Alabama for families of hospitalized children near the medical facility where their child is receiving care.

During the campaign, the local McDonalds personnel asked customers if they would “Round Up for RMHC,” bringing their tab up to the nearest dollar to benefit the Ronald McDonald Houses “where families can stay together, rest and recharge to remain strong for their child,” said Murphy Family Restaurants Marketing Director Eddie Byrd. “We believe that when a child is sick, the entire family needs comfort and support and RHMC programs provide that for families with sick children when it’s needed most.”

At the local level, the Murphy Family Restaurants conducted “Round Up for RHMC of Alabama campaigns during which the Enterprise team raised $2,594 and the Andalusia team raised $2,289, said Byrd. “Proving that a little change goes a long way.”

“We thank all of our guests across all 30 Murphy Family Restaurants for rounding up their change for such a great cause,” said Byrd. “We are so proud of our teams and our guests.”