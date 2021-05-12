MCE celebrates National Hospital week

Medical Center Enterprise kicked off the start of National Hospital Week on Monday with a small cake cutting ceremony that included hospital administration, healthcare workers and community members.

Lisa Fenner, marketing director and compliance privacy officer, said the week is meant to celebrate all healthcare workers and every worker within the hospital.

“It’s not just about nurses and doctors,” Fenner said. “It’s about our lab techs, our engineers, our housekeeping staff, our dietary staff. It’s about every person that it makes it possible… It’s about celebrating every piece of healthcare for the entire week.”

Fenner also said the hospital wanted to show its appreciation for the community and the support they’ve shown healthcare workers in the past year.

“They always wrap their arms around us and celebrate us all year long. They’ve done a lot of that in the last year and we couldn’t do what we do without them,” she added.

MCE Interim CEO Greg McGilvray thanked MCE employees and recognized the work they have done throughout the past year. According to McGilvray, Medical Center Enterprise had over 100,000 patients from Enterprise and the surrounding areas in 2020, although it did see less ER visits, presumably because of COVID.