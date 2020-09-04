MCE CEO named Chair of Alabama Hospital Association

Medical Center Enterprise’s chief executive officer has received another title to add to her resume: Chairman of the Alabama Hospital Association.
Suzanne Woods, who has been the chief executive officer at MCE since 2017, has served in healthcare administration since 1995. She said she didn’t know what she wanted to do when she was growing up, she just knew she wanted to be in some type of leadership role where she could help others. The idea for healthcare administration came by chance in college.
“I was fortunate enough for a friend to say, ‘Well what about healthcare administration?” she said. “So, I started reading about it and I thought ‘Wow, that would be great,’ because what I would be doing is helping the people who take care of people. It’s been the perfect fit ever since.”
Woods grew up in Dothan and said, like many of her friends, she couldn’t wait to get out and explore the world. The group agreed they were “never coming back” — spoiler alert: they would.
She attended undergrad at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., but soon returned back to Alabama to attend graduate school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a focus on healthcare administration. Her career path then brought her back home to Dothan at Flowers Hospital where she served for over 22 years and held many titles, including administrative resident, medical staff coordinator, vice president of professional services and chief operating officer before being named CEO in 2011.
“I think me and all my other friends realized it wasn’t such a bad place after all, so I returned to the Wiregrass area, and now I’m putting my words on toast and eating them along with all my other friends,” she laughed.
Woods’ history with the Alabama Hospital Association goes back to 1995. She served as the Southeast Alabama Regional Council President along the way, which allowed her to move up into the role of treasurer for the entire AHA for the 2018-2019 term. In 2019 she was selected to be chair-elect, leading to her most recent appointment of chair.
“Suzanne has proven to be a tremendous leader in the Association,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Despite the challenges that this year has brought, she has remained steadfast and focused on providing quality care for Alabamians and supporting those hospital employees fighting the virus on the frontlines every day.”
Woods said despite her new title, her goal remains the same:
“I want to help support all of Alabama’s hospitals to fight this pandemic that we all are now way too familiar with,” she said. “Since this started in March, we as an association have spent considerable time networking and researching best practices and then sharing those with our hospitals so that we can make sure we are taking care of our patients.
“That’s been our number one priority — to take safe care of our patients.”
Another area of concern to Woods and her team is making sure patients feel comfortable coming in to hospitals to receive care.
“Because we’re here to take care of patients when they can’t take care of themselves, it’s really been our goal to make sure that Alabama’s hospitals will remain safe and secure for our patients to come,” she said. “We do know that because of COVID, many patients are putting off going to the doctor or the emergency department, and we’re seeing the effects of that now where more patients are not surviving heart attacks or strokes because they’re not feeling comfortable coming to the hospitals.
“I know the steps that are being taken to keep our caregivers safe and our patients safe. I want to do all that I can to make sure that patients don’t delay care and they feel safe receiving care in any hospital in Alabama.”
Simultaneously serving as CEO of a large hospital as well as chairing a statewide organization will be no easy task, but Woods knows she has capable people behind the scenes and alongside her to help shoulder the load.
“’Juggle’ is a good word for it, but fortunately the AHA is made up of a very impressive staff and they work hand in hand with the entire team to help support the roles of hospitals, so that will make my service much easier,” she said. “And I also have an outstanding team here at MCE that doesn’t miss a beat. Ultimately, anything I do for the association is going to benefit the hospital. That’s why I do what I do.”
Woods is a member of First United Methodist Church, where she and her husband teach youth group Sunday school. She is active in several other organizations, including serving as a board member of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation and the Wallace Community College Foundation. She was also appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on the State Health Coordinating Council.
In her downtime, she said she loves to spend time with her husband and 15-year-old daughter, family and friends, take beach trips, interact with her youth group and relax with yoga.
Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.
