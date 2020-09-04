MCE CEO named Chair of Alabama Hospital Association

Medical Center Enterprise’s chief executive officer has received another title to add to her resume: Chairman of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Suzanne Woods, who has been the chief executive officer at MCE since 2017, has served in healthcare administration since 1995. She said she didn’t know what she wanted to do when she was growing up, she just knew she wanted to be in some type of leadership role where she could help others. The idea for healthcare administration came by chance in college.

“I was fortunate enough for a friend to say, ‘Well what about healthcare administration?” she said. “So, I started reading about it and I thought ‘Wow, that would be great,’ because what I would be doing is helping the people who take care of people. It’s been the perfect fit ever since.”

Woods grew up in Dothan and said, like many of her friends, she couldn’t wait to get out and explore the world. The group agreed they were “never coming back” — spoiler alert: they would.

She attended undergrad at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., but soon returned back to Alabama to attend graduate school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a focus on healthcare administration. Her career path then brought her back home to Dothan at Flowers Hospital where she served for over 22 years and held many titles, including administrative resident, medical staff coordinator, vice president of professional services and chief operating officer before being named CEO in 2011.

“I think me and all my other friends realized it wasn’t such a bad place after all, so I returned to the Wiregrass area, and now I’m putting my words on toast and eating them along with all my other friends,” she laughed.