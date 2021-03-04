Mechatronics meeting the needs of industry

Currently, Hanson works with several industry sectors to provide certification training, such as automation, maintenance, aerospace and machining.

“We try to accommodate industry of all sizes,” she said. “We offer the certification training to any company that needs to improve or refresh the skills of their employees. It may be 50 employees or 1 employee.

“Businesses interested in training for their employees should contact [ESCC’s Director of Workforce and Adult Education] Leigh Shiver or myself. Those agreements are typically based on the number of employees who need training and may be done at our facility, the company’s facility, or a combination of both. Depending how much training is needed, a class may be as short as one day or may last several weeks. Again, everything can be flexibly scheduled.”

For individual workers who would like to complete a short-term certificate or certification training, Hanson said contact her to discuss options.

“We have both credit and non-credit certifications available,” she said. “Classes are typically offered in a hybrid format using a combination of online learning and hands-on labs. The student only needs to come to campus for the labs, which can be scheduled at a time convenient for the student.”