Medical Center Enterprise celebrates Hospital Week 2022

Medical Center Enterprise plays an integral role in Enterprise and the Wiregrass area thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work inside. During Hospital Week, May 8 – 14, 2022, we recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make each day. We are health care and our team members are energized by their work to fight illness and promote wellness for patients and our community.

Around the clock every day of the year, the hospital offers a safe environment for care thanks to our plant operations and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable.

To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians, imaging and lab workers deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.

When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care.

Patient care goes way beyond that though. Thankful for the PCAs and unit secretaries who are always there when the patient calls. Blessed by the cardiopulmonary and pharmacy teams who keeps everyone comfortable, until our case management team helps them safely transition home.

As your family is growing, our labor and delivery team helps you welcome new members with childbirth services.

In a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.

From the smiles of the admissions staff, to the friendly voice on the other end of the phone with our central scheduling department, tracking down medical records with our HIM staff, to spending the night with our sleep lab staff, we put our patients first.

What would we do without those behind the scenes in our business office and accounting staff paying the bills, IS staff making sure that it’s not always ‘user error’, and materials management stocking the shelves with all of the necessities.

All of this happens long before our patients see us though. It begins with human resources bringing in our fabulous team members, employee health keeping the healthcare workers healthy, education department keeping our staff up to date on all of the latest, and our quality department ensuring that we are doing everything safely.

Partnerships within our community continue to grow, which strengthens our foundation of healthcare in the Wiregrass. We are thankful for all of our physician offices, especially our cardiology and surgery clinic staff.

In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery.

Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at Medical Center Enterprise. I am proud of our providers who are here for you and serving as a part of the hometown health care team. Please join me in recognizing the extraordinary difference our caregiver team makes when we come together for you.

Joey Hester is the Chief Executive Officer of Medical Center Enterprise.