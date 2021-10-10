Medical Center Enterprise honors healthcare workers, first responders

Community members and hospital staff gathered outside Medical Center Enterprise Friday morning to show appreciation to healthcare workers and first responders for their service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To honor healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of caring for COVID-19 patients, the hospital held an appreciation ceremony followed by a lunch for hospital employees.

At the ceremony, Greg McGilvray, MCE Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, thanked the hospital’s staff members for their hard work over the past year and a half.

“Today is just a public expression of saying thank you to every department in the hospital,” McGilvray said. “It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to take care of a community also. Our staff goes above and beyond every day. They put in extra shifts, long hours. During the last year, year and half, we’ve had more sadness than we’ve had in a while in healthcare, in our nation, and in our community.”

Chad McCollough, MCE’s chief nursing officer, emphasized how difficult it has been for hospital staff during the pandemic while caring for double the amount of patients and how it takes the entire staff to keep the hospital going.