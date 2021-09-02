Medical Center Enterprise receives over 1,000 pounds of donated Reese’s Cups

What began as a “sweet” gesture turned into the donation of over a thousand pounds of Reese’s Cups to Medical Center Enterprise, courtesy of a collaboration between a local TikTok family and The Hershey Company.
After a video of Kelly and Clay “Donnie” Ray buying a 375-count bucket of Reese’s to make a donation to Medical Center Enterprise went viral at nearly a million views, the couple did as many commenters requested and kept buying buckets. Eventually, they caught Reese’s attention.
“Everyone just blew (the videos) up, so we just kept making more TikToks and more TikToks,” Kelly said. “Reese’s reached out to us after some of our TikToks and they knew that we wanted to donate to the hospital. They basically said instead of us doing the little bit that we were, that they would send chocolate to the whole staff.”
The Rays handed over contact information for Lisa Fenner, Medical Center Enterprise marketing director, and Nicole McCollough, marketing coordinator, to let the two entities coordinate delivery. Kelly said they knew it was going to be a sizeable amount with over 400 people employed at MCE, but they never expected it to be half a ton.
“We knew there was going to be enough for everyone, but when they pulled up and said it was 1,010 pounds... I was just like, ‘Wow. Okay,’” she said. “We were very shocked. I wanted to see what 1,010 pounds of chocolate looked like! So they open up that van and there was a pallet of chocolate just sitting there. We are very thankful they sent that much because that’s something that (Reese’s) didn’t have to do.”
Kelly and Donnie, as he’s known on TikTok, started posting on the app in April 2020 to break up the boredom of lockdown. What started out as home décor videos featuring the popular Rae Dunn items quickly turned into sharing their everyday lives with their 61.4K followers, which included their community support efforts and donations. As the Marketing Director for Enterprise’s Chick-fil-A, Kelly said being involved with her community and finding ways to give back is important to both her and her husband.
“My husband and I like to do what we can where we see fit, so when something pops up it’s usually just last minute. We’ll see something that needs to be done and we’ll just try to do something,” she said. “We’re the type of people that love to donate anyway, and the hospital is special to us because we have people in the medical field in our family. With COVID-19, hospitals are really struggling. Everyone is not seeing the inside like they are. Even though it’s just a little bit of chocolate and Reese’s Cups, it’s a gesture of recognizing they are doing what they can and that people still care.”
Fenner said the donation came at just the right time. As COVID cases are on the rise across the county, hospital workers are again feeling the impacts of an overabundance of sick patients.
“Our staff is so tired and putting in so many hours to care for our community that it just couldn’t have come at a better time,” Fenner said. “Some people think, ‘Oh it’s just Reese’s Cups,’ well yes, it’s just Reese’s Cups, but it’s another reminder for our staff that our community stands behind them.
“We’re going to give it out to our staff, and then we’re going to start some kind of exercise. This is a lot, a lot of chocolate.”
Kelly and Donnie can be found on TikTok under the username “surroundedbysilos,” and MCE staff should soon be spotted starting the new exercise regimen to combat the half ton of chocolate scattered throughout the hospital.