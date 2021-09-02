Medical Center Enterprise receives over 1,000 pounds of donated Reese’s Cups

Kelly and Donnie, as he’s known on TikTok, started posting on the app in April 2020 to break up the boredom of lockdown. What started out as home décor videos featuring the popular Rae Dunn items quickly turned into sharing their everyday lives with their 61.4K followers, which included their community support efforts and donations. As the Marketing Director for Enterprise’s Chick-fil-A, Kelly said being involved with her community and finding ways to give back is important to both her and her husband.

“My husband and I like to do what we can where we see fit, so when something pops up it’s usually just last minute. We’ll see something that needs to be done and we’ll just try to do something,” she said. “We’re the type of people that love to donate anyway, and the hospital is special to us because we have people in the medical field in our family. With COVID-19, hospitals are really struggling. Everyone is not seeing the inside like they are. Even though it’s just a little bit of chocolate and Reese’s Cups, it’s a gesture of recognizing they are doing what they can and that people still care.”

Fenner said the donation came at just the right time. As COVID cases are on the rise across the county, hospital workers are again feeling the impacts of an overabundance of sick patients.