Medical Center Enterprise remains steadfast in service to Enterprise and the Wiregrass

The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality healthcare services.
The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear this past year. Thousands of patients received the medical care they needed thanks to our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, lab techs, housekeepers, food service workers and other providers who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. Our family of caregivers put aside their personal fears and concerns and came to help every single day, with bravery and courage.
More than 900 babies took their first breaths and we celebrated with their moms.
With pride and relief, we cheered hundreds of patients who left for home after beating COVID-19. But there have been times of sadness, too, as our caregivers helped patients transition at the end of life and comforted the loved ones who grieved their loss.
Helping people get well and live healthier lives is rewarding work, and we are grateful for the trust every patient places in us. And we feel the support of the community as you’ve extended your thanks and encouragement through prayers, sidewalk art, signs, meals and more.
Led by a local administration and advisory board of community leaders and physicians, we are putting our resources toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to our patients, including a renovation to our emergency department which will enable us to treat more patients and improve wait times. Many of our physicians are now offering telemedicine, making it easier than ever to see the doctor when you’re in the comfort of home.
We value our relationship with Enterprise and the surrounding region. The more than $3.4 million in property and sales taxes we paid last year support critical infrastructure such as first responders, schools and roads. We realize that our neighboring businesses are our community partners, and we spent over $25 million locally. The over $21 million paid in wages and benefits for our provider team generate buying power for local goods and services and help drive the local economy. We also deliver care for our most vulnerable residents, last year providing more than $34 million of charity and uncompensated care.
Hope is on the horizon as COVID-19 vaccinations are underway, and we look forward to a time when we can all gather. Until then, keep up the safe practices – wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and regularly wash your hands. By following these simple acts we can do extraordinary things.
Suzanne Woods is the Chief Executive Officer for Medical Center Enterprise.
About Medical Center EnterpriseMedical Center Enterprise is your community healthcare provider, a 131-bed facility offering obstetrics and gynecology, emergency medicine, family medicine, general surgery and a range of medical specialties. We believe in the power of people to create great care. We are a progressive, acute care hospital where skilled professionals and technology come together to provide compassionate, customer-focused care. We work hard every day to be a place of healing, caring and connection for patients and families in the community we call home.