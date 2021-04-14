Medical Center Enterprise remains steadfast in service to Enterprise and the Wiregrass

The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality healthcare services.

The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear this past year. Thousands of patients received the medical care they needed thanks to our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, lab techs, housekeepers, food service workers and other providers who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. Our family of caregivers put aside their personal fears and concerns and came to help every single day, with bravery and courage.

More than 900 babies took their first breaths and we celebrated with their moms.

With pride and relief, we cheered hundreds of patients who left for home after beating COVID-19. But there have been times of sadness, too, as our caregivers helped patients transition at the end of life and comforted the loved ones who grieved their loss.